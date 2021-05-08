Sorry, it’s a political decision of the state





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – After sowing uncertainty in recent days, the government has finally stressed that residents are prohibited from visiting their homes locally or in an area agglomerate from May 6 to 17, 2021. Covid-19 task force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said from the start the ban on going home has been in place in all regions, including built-up areas. “There has never been such a term (local return) from the government. And from the start, whatever form of return is allowed,” Wiku said after confirmation. Kompas.com, Friday (7/5/2021). The chairman of the Covid-19 management task force Doni Monardo said the government’s decision to ban the return home of Eid was an effort to prevent a potential spike in Covid-19 transmission . “Sorry for those who intend to return home this year, it cannot be achieved this year. Please be patient as this is a political decision of the state and it is not either. easy, ”he said. Also read: Pemprov DKI: Return travel prohibited in built-up areas, work is allowed The reason is that, based on data from last year, the momentum of long vacations has often led to an increase in positive cases of Covid-19. He gave an example, there was an increase in the number of patients at the Covid-19 Emergency Hospital, Wisma Atlet Kemayoran after the Independence Day commemoration holiday until the Prophet’s birthday in 2020. “In Jakarta, especially in August-September last year, RSDC Wisma Atlet suddenly had hundreds of patients a day, so ambulances had to queue to enter the Wisma Atlet area,” Doni said. Learn from previous experiences, Covid-19 Working Group do not want this condition to reoccur so that the return to the land of Lebaran is eliminated this year. “Similar to the momentum of previous vacations, return home activities are also seen to have the potential to induce human mobility which is very risky to trigger transmission,” he said. Also read: Return home ban in Jabodetabek: citizens and local government are both confused

