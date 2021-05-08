Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially opens Severn Trent Academy in Coventry





Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday officially opened the brand new Severn Trent Training Academy on the outskirts of Coventry. The academy is part of the ST 10 million investment in skills and training and will provide opportunities for young people, giving them the chance to acquire useful skills and training in employability. Mr Johnson, who was joined by Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thrse Coffey MP, spoke of helping communities’ bounce back stronger ‘from the pandemic and met with’ Kickstarters ” and the apprentices of the water supplier. The Kickstarters are the first of 500 young people, aged 16 to 24, that Severn Trent will employ over the next 12 months. The Prime Minister said: “I was delighted to visit Severn Trent today, who is leading the way to rebuild better after the pandemic by providing world-class training through our Kickstart program. Their brilliant academy will help thousands of people in the West Midlands acquire the skills they need to secure long-term jobs and take a step towards a better future. Ms Coffey added: Severn Trent is investing 10 million in the future of this country through this new cutting edge youth training academy and fantastic news for Coventry as we build back better. Young people have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, but have done their part by putting their lives on hold to protect loved ones and friends. “Now they need a helping hand to get that first job – that’s where our Kickstart program comes in.” She added that Kickstart had created almost 200,000 vacancies exclusively for young people and 16,500 internships had already started. Liv Garfield, Managing Director of Severn Trent, said: It’s absolutely fantastic to officially open our academy and be able to share it with our employees, our wonderful customers and our communities. We know that the coronavirus has massively affected people in several ways, and unemployment is unfortunately one of them. “We absolutely want to help change that, so by sharing our brand new academy we would be able to provide valuable skills and training to those who need them most, helping more people get back to work in our. region. By opening our doors to our communities and allowing them to enjoy our wonderful new facility, we hoped we could play a key role in creating more opportunities and doing our part to help the region bounce back. In addition to supporting communities, the brand new academy will also be used by Severn Trents staff, offering a variety of training, using traditional and experiential learning, to meet the needs of its 7,000 employees. Virtual reality, technical training, operational platforms and traditional classroom learning are just a few of the ways Severn Trent has invested in its academy, to ensure that its employees provide the best service to their people. 8 million customers.







