Recognize the Armenian pogrom

Late but formally, the United States recognized the Armenian genocide (1915-17). On April 24, 2021, President Joe Biden recalled how 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred or driven to death during extermination campaigns in Ottoman Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as expected, lamented the US position. Calling it the opening of a hard-to-mend wound in our relationship, Erdogan called for the recognition of the genocide to be overturned.

Turkey, an important member of NATO, has always rejected the allegation of the Armenian genocide. In the past, the United States had refrained from antagonizing its staunch ally. On February 28, 1990, in the face of vigorous opposition from Turkey, the Senate blocked a resolution proposed by Senator Bob Dole calling on the US government to commemorate the mass deaths of Armenian civilians during WWI. a group of 100 prominent American scholars and writers signed a petition dated February 2, 1996, which dubbed genocide denial as the final stage of genocide. This petition gave rise to a hearing on the history of the Armenian genocide before the Committee on International Relations, the House of Representatives.

Levon Marshalian, professor of history at Glendale Community College, California, appearing as a witness before the Committee, reminded him of how the genocide had been recognized in contemporary Turkey. In 1919, the Turkish National Congress accepted the overwhelming evidence provided by the United States on the genocide. He had said that the guilt of Turkish officials who had deliberately designed and carried out the hellish policy of extermination and theft is evident. The official Turkish newspaper, Takvimi Vekayi, published the verdict of the post-war Ottoman trials of these officials. The Turkish court ruled that the intention of the Ottoman rulers was the organization and execution of the crime of massacre. In 1951, the Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet described these incidents as a black spot on the forehead of the Turkish people.

In 1933, Austro-Bohemian writer Franz Werfel wrote Forty Days of Musa Dagh (originally in German) which focuses on self-defense measures taken by a small community of Armenians living in Musa Dagh, a mountain vilayat (province) of Aleppo, in the south Turkey, against the marauders of the young Turkish government. It was adapted into a film in 1982.

Despite the insular character of the Americas in the pre-World War I era, Americans spoke out on the ordeal of the Armenian population in the Ottoman Empire, even in the 19th century. In 1896, Reverend AW Williams of Chicago, in collaboration with Mr. S. Gabriel of the Armenian Patriotic Alliance in New York, produced a volume Bleeding Armenia: Its History and Horrors under of Curse of Islam. In the same year, Frederick Davis Green spoke of the horrors inflicted on Armenians during the Armenian massacres of the sword of Mohammed.

But these gripping tales of terrible atrocities and mass murders by Mohammedan fanatics were clearly tinged with religious prejudice. The authors were no less animated by the desire for a rapid sale of these titles than by Christian piety. However, Ambassador Morgenthaus Story (1918) by Henry Morgenthau, the United States Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire (1913-1916), is considered the first definitive report on the Armenian Genocide. Morgenthau was a Jew who could not be suspected of Christian sensibilities.

In ancient times, Christian subjects in the Ottoman Empire were not allowed to bear arms. They were easy targets of butchery, plunder and rape by the Turks. However, the Turkish Youth Movement (July 1908) which liberalized the Ottoman government also gave Christians the right to bear arms. Each Turkish city contained thousands of Armenians, trained as soldiers and possessing weapons. As a result, the massacres during World War I reached a warlike character than the wholesale butcheries of helpless men and women.

The Armenian genocide says more about the Turks than the Armenians. It reveals how the transformation of a caliphate into a secular republic in Turkey fostered racial exclusivity rather than fostering tolerance, inclusiveness and the rule of law. While secularism stripped Christian subjects of the autonomy of the millat, enjoyed under the Ottoman emperors, it failed to welcome them as equal citizens. While it is still possible to speak of Arab Christians (despite the ordeal of Christians in the Arab States), it is never possible to speak of Turkish Christians even though Kemal Atatürk founded the nation-state of Turkey on the ideals of secularism. The extermination of the ancient Greek community of Smyrna by the Young Turks in September 1922 described by George Horton in The Blight of Asia (1926) was another tragedy comparable to the Armenian genocide. The founding heritage of the modern republic often comes back to haunt Turkey. No wonder Erdogan wants to put aside the debate on the Armenian genocide.

