Foreign Service Baboos will be judged on production and delivery





ISLAMABAD: To improve the disappointing performance of Pakistani missions abroad, the government’s new performance management system will also apply to Pakistan’s Foreign Service and officers serving in the country’s embassies in foreign capitals.

According to an assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cabinet has already approved the new performance management system which will also be applied to officers serving in the country’s missions abroad. The aim is to improve their production and have diplomats serve the Pakistani diaspora, in addition to bringing business and investment to the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on the country’s ambassadors posted abroad to renounce colonial-era attitudes and treat Pakistanis overseas with compassion, saying the

the current indifferent attitude towards Pakistanis overseas was unforgivable.

The Prime Minister also said that compared to Pakistan, the performance of Indian diplomats was much better. He also urged the ambassadors to work to bring business and investment to Pakistan from the country in which they are posted.

Pakistanis overseas generally complain about the arrogance of diplomats in our missions abroad and their indifference to solving their problems. Large numbers of Pakistanis living abroad praised the prime minister on social media for facing off against foreign service baboos. However, some retired foreign service officials were disappointed by the Prime Minister’s statement,

Commenting on the words of these former foreign secretaries, a source from the Prime Minister’s office asked in how many cases the ambassadors, as heads of mission, had formally raised with the authorities concerned the question of the poor performance of staff who did not not directly dependent. According to an assistant to the prime minister, the government has already made changes to the performance management system, replacing the colonial annual confidential reporting system “which provides no substantial evidence of job performance or future potential.”

The government is replacing these subjective appraisal reports with a goal-oriented Key Performance Indicator (KPI) -based appraisal system, not only for those serving in different departments in Pakistan, but also for foreign service officers. and those who have different roles in the country’s missions abroad.

Under this system, a subordinate can discuss with his superior and both will sign the KPIs to be achieved during the year. In the case of foreign service, ambassadors as well as their juniors will be assigned clear objectives and will be judged on the basis of their performance.

In this performance management system, only 20 percent of the cohort will be rated as outstanding, 60 percent as satisfactory, and 20 percent as below average. Performance will also be linked to promotion, so the officer’s training results and placement on the promotion ladder will be determined by performance.

The officer will be encouraged to work hard because he would like to be promoted to the next rank. This categorization would also feed the early retirement policy. If an agent has not always performed satisfactorily and continues to fall within the 20 percent average or below average, their case will be referred to the committee for early retirement.

Within Pakistan’s foreign service, according to the sources, there is also a lot of politics involved in overseas assignments. Instead of specializing in merit, performance, and domain, well-connected people often get better stations and more lucrative assignments.

