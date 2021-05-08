Mamata writes to Modi about acute oxygen shortage in Bengal as COVID pandemic wreaks havoc in state





As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in West Bengal and more people suffer from lack of oxygen, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 7, requesting an immediate allocation of ” at least 550 tonnes of medical oxygen (OM) per day. The Chief Minister alleged that while the Government of India increased the OM allocation to other states, the allocation for West Bengal remained constant and well below the required amount. Mamata wrote, I want to bring to your kind attention a very critical issue regarding the supply of medical oxygen (MO) in the state of West Bengal instead of allocating the same (550 MT of MO per day) as per West Bengal requirements. , The Government of India has increased the OM allocation to other states, of the total production in West Bengal, in the last 10 days from 230 MT to 360 MT, maintaining the allocation for West Bengal constant at 308 MT per day despite its requirement of 550 MT per day. Mamata also pointed out that the daily production of OM in West Bengal is around 560 MT. In her previous letter to the Prime Minister, dated May 5, she said that daily OM consumption was increasing rapidly due to the increase in COVID cases. It has increased to 470 MT per day in the past 24 hours and is expected to increase to 550 MT in the next 7-8 days, Mamata said in his latest letter to Modi. She also pointed out that the Chief Secretary of State had raised the issue with the Union Health Secretary and other officials numerous times before for an urgent allocation of 550 tonnes of OM per day for the West Bengal. The number of new COVID cases has peaked daily in the state. On May 7, the number rose to 19,216 from 18,431 the day before and 112 people lost their lives. The total number of active cases was 1,25,422. The highest number of new cases was recorded in North 24 Parganas (3,957), followed by Kolkata (3,915), Hooghly (992), South 24 Parganas ( 970) and Howrah (934).

