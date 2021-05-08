



If I had to briefly describe Imran Khan’s personality, he is a dream merchant at best. He does not abandon the sale of his illusory merchandise to dreamers. Immediately opposed to any criticism, he nurtures a huge ego and misplaced optimism. Khan’s behavior is well reflected in Ahmad Faraz, “Ek to khuwab liyey phirtai ho galiyon galiyon; we pe takraar bhi karti ho khareedar ke saath ‘. Khan’s integrity and fantastic intentions are beyond doubt. His contribution as a cricket ace and a social worker is firmly established. He is a charismatic fundraiser who exudes trust, confidence and infallibility in his donors.

A former maverick, Khan has over the years grown into a spiritual Orthodox. Holding a rosary or visiting shrines around the country and walking barefoot in Medina are some of the manifestations. Yet Khan could not remove the livery of cricket from his inner soul. His entire political campaign to acquire the post of prime minister was motivated by rhetoric constructed out of cricket jargon. All of the country’s chronic malaise has a cure in its playbook.

Khan’s tense dharna to D-Chowk proved disastrous for his political narrative. He fell victim to his mantra of eradicating corruption and big claims to turn the impoverished country into an exuberant economy so loudly talked about from the pulpit of its container. At least he realized that his fanciful program of reform and determination to bring back the wealth plundered from overseas shelters and corrupt politicians inside the country would come threateningly come back to him.

Yet Khan passes the litmus test of a leader if one relies on Winston Churchill’s quote: “Success is about going from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm.” Its turbulent governance reminds me of a poetic expression by Faiz, “Wisaal-e-yaar faqat aarzoo ki baat nahin”. The rant mounted on Khan’s container and constant accusatory rhetoric over all the opposition was ill-conceived. A litany of corruption, looting and looting, whatever the reality, had to be quelled amid the outcry of continued price hikes, record unemployment and other declining economic indicators that have severely affected the population. A monumental challenge for Khan is posed by the country’s poor economic conditions following Covid-19.

Even otherwise, its economic policies lack directional sustainability. Changing horses along the way has become his trademark. We have seen a constant shuffle of cabinet and bureaucracy. Recently inducted Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will have to look beyond the single goal of maintaining a positive current account balance if the economy is to grow in terms of an annual growth rate of 7-8% from now .

Khan would have carved a permanent place in Pakistani history if he had only told the simple truth of the container which did not require oratory skills. The exploits of plunder and plunder have emptied the public treasury, the economy is in dire straits, tax collection is pathetic, institutions have broken down completely, and the judiciary is devoid of constitutional morality. He could have prepared the nation for tightening its belt and for a difficult journey ahead. I have not the slightest doubt that the whole nation would have gelled around him for pulling the sinking ship out of the stormy waters and patiently waiting for the morning that many of us like Faiz imagined in their dreams. In a lighter vein, I quote a verse from an obscure poet: “Andheri raat toofani hawa tooti hui kashti; yehi asbaab kya kam le ke nous pai naakhuda tum ho ‘.

