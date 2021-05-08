White House Biden releases first installment of logs of White House visitors breaking with Trump





The first installment names 400 visitors who visited the White House between noon on inauguration day and January 31, and includes seven people visiting the Oval Office. Among them are the office of the Director of the Chief of the National Intelligence Staff Charles Luftig and the wife of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Charlene.

Visitors to the White House also included a number of unconfirmed cabinet secretaries at the time, including Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The White House said in a press release that the decision gave the public “a look at visitors entering and leaving the White House campus for appointments, visits and official business that met the president’s pledge. Biden to restore government integrity, transparency and trust. “

The Obama White House published visitor logs from September 2009 and continued throughout that administration’s two terms, posting logs in accordance with the terms of its voluntary disclosure policy. In a statement announcing the news on Friday, the White House acknowledged that “certain documents which imply confidentiality, national security or other concerns will be withheld.”

In a February briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki vowed that the administration would publish the papers, telling reporters at the White House that the disclosure was in line with their purpose to be ” the most ethical and ethically strictest government in history, “but came to a screeching halt. to commit to publishing the logs of virtual meetings.

“At this point, there is no discussion of incorporating virtual meetings into what is published,” Psaki told reporters at the time, while acknowledging that a number of the president’s meetings, during the global Covid-19 pandemic, were virtual.

Friday’s decision drew praise from ethics oversight bodies, including Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

“We have sued the Obama administration for making the White House visitor logs public. Unfortunately, the Trump administration has ended this practice. It is an important victory for transparency that the Biden administration is publishing them voluntarily. CREW communications director Jordan Libowitz told CNN. .

Still, Libowitz told CNN, Friday’s decision “does not amount to full transparency.”

“As we are in a pandemic, visitor logs should include virtual meetings, not just those who have shown up to the White House in person.”

