Xi Jinping draws inspiration from classic text to call for greater harmony between humans and nature

Xi quoted the ancient Chinese classical text “ Zi Zhi Tong Jian, ” or “ Complete Mirror for Governance Aid, ” first published nearly a millennium ago, in a speech delivered at the opening of the Beijing Horticultural Expo in April 2019. During the speech, Xi admitted that “industrialization, while generating unprecedented material wealth, has caused serious damage to Mother Nature.” The remarks come against a backdrop of growing concern about the effects of climate change, as well as fears that fossil fuels could soon run out if humans continue to burn at the current rate, as key resources such as land, water and energy are becoming more limited. “Well-measured use of natural resources” is the key to ecological conservation, “Xi said at the exhibition. “We must promote a simpler, greener and low-carbon way of life, oppose excess and waste, and foster a culture of green and healthy living,” said the president. “Looking up at night, we are in awe of the many stars in the sky. Planet Earth is humanity’s only home. We must protect this planet like our own eyes and cherish nature as we cherish life.” Xi said. From China the latest five-year plan also paves the way for its promise to cap carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) promises to reduce carbon consumption energy per unit of gross domestic product (GDP). ) and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP of 13.5% and 18%, respectively, over the next five years. Over the past 10 years, China ranks first in the world in terms of increasing forest resources, its afforestation area exceeding 70 million hectares. Meanwhile, 90 percent of terrestrial ecosystem types and 85 percent of major wildlife populations are under effective state protection. China also pledged to increase the volume of forest stock by six billion cubic meters by 2030 from the 2005 level and to bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar energy to over 1.2 billion kilowatts . Connect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pbnX22aokU SOURCE CCTV +

