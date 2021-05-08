Judge Isa and the big picture





The writer is a lawyer.

In Pakistan, the Money Trail () is in the eyes of the beholder. One of the many pseudo-legal terms that have crept into the common currency after Panama on the money trail is the loose equivalent of receipts. Beyond that, he’s pretty shapeless. The Prime Minister presented one to the Supreme Court; a former prime minister presented one to the SC and a JIT; and the CPEC president submitted a four-page message to Twitter.

With such illustrious alumni, Money Trails regularly piques the interest of 220 million spectators. But the public to whom section 184 (3) cases matter seldom forms their opinion by reviewing judgments two inches thick. Instead, he reaches out to other trusted people, who guide them down the path of least resistance and most buzzwords, from the money trail to the Mafia.

As such, the occasional disruption of court decisions is a common professional risk. It is easy to dismiss these views as opinions borrowed from uninformed dilettantes. But those who wish to base judicial decisions on moral legitimacy have two tasks ahead of them. The first is to demonstrate that the judgment respects the law. The other is to show that he respects the big picture.

This bigger picture is always so important in cases like this. The judiciary itself can only issue instructions and statements and have confidence that they will be acted upon. Without the moral legitimacy of the judiciary, the system collapses. We must see that justice is done.

With both goals in mind, we turn to the skeptic’s account. Judge Isas’ wife admitted to owning three apartments in London. How would a judge, let alone a judge’s wife, get the money to pay for three apartments in London? Corruption, maybe? Only a silver trail could refute the allegation. Only the RBF could decide. Therefore, he should have been allowed to do so without interruption.

Yes, Judge Isas’ wife owned three apartments in London. There is nothing wrong with owning property abroad, as long as your answer to the following three questions is yes. Can you explain how you paid for it, without admitting a violation? If the money was Pakistani, did you legally send it overseas? And have you declared ownership where and when you are required to do so by law?

Two Conceptual Clarifications: Money Trail colloquially refers to several separate issues that are rarely singled out. And a no to any of these questions does not automatically suggest corruption. If the money was not sent overseas through the correct banking channels, it may suggest money laundering. Failure to declare a property that needs to be declared is a non-declaration. If there was a related obligation to pay taxes on it, that would be a case of tax evasion. Etc. But sentiment is seldom sensitive to such subtleties.

With that palate cleanser out of the way, what ultimately matters is that Serena Isa answered yes to all three questions. The combined value of the apartments was around Rs 10 crore. As a rough comparison, regardless of the price hike, a one-kanal house may cost you more in parts of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. Serena Isa came from considerable independent wealth: she owned several hundred hectares of land in Sindh and Balochistan and added to it what she earned as a teacher in an American school in Karachi and the contributions of her children. adults. Ms. Isa sent all of her money for the apartments through the appropriate banking channels, and she voluntarily declared them as soon as the law required their declaration.

She took all of this to the Supreme Court, who told her she was happy with her response. He then sent it to the RBF, anyway.

This is where lawyers and laymen tend to go their separate ways. For the lawyers, the referral to the FBR had no legal basis. For ordinary citizens, it’s a technicality: why resist if you have nothing to hide?

First, the legal objections. Why was the Serena Isas case referred to the RBF if the court was happy with its response? If that was not the case, why did he not ask for additional clarification as guaranteed by his constitutional right to a fair trial? Some mistakenly assume that Serena Isa just told an unsubstantiated story, which could only have been verified by the RBF. No.

Consider two other cases involving Money Trails and the London apartments Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharifs. In both cases, the Supreme Court, exercising its inquisitorial powers under section 184 (3), initially expressed its dissatisfaction. The two were allowed to further explain their positions. Eventually, the court told Imran that he was still a sadiq and ameen, and they told Nawaz that a JIT would be in contact. Serena Isa was not allowed to respond to the court’s concerns. And, according to the court, there was none left, to begin with. The Isa court expressed satisfaction as it did in the Imrans case, but ended up taking the road to Nawaz.

But there is more. In these cases, third parties demanded the disqualification of elected officials. Here, Judge Isa himself filed a petition claiming the presidential reference to him was malicious. The court agreed and then sent his independent wife and children who had never even left before him to the RBF.

And the Court did not just send the Isas to the FBR; they sent them to a unique limited edition version of RBF on steroids. The law tells taxpayers that they don’t need to keep records for the past six years. The Supreme Court ordered the FBR to investigate delay issues that would require cases from more than sixteen years ago. Had the RBF functioned as usual, Judge Isa could also have appealed a negative finding. Here, once the report was submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Isa could have been sacked even before his ordinary tax law appeal was filed.

But, of course, there is the big picture. For the ordinary person, these are just loopholes. Whoever claims the moral authority of a judge should not hide behind asterisks and footnotes.

There are two answers to this. First, if legal concepts like jurisdiction and malice are to be relegated to purely moral concerns, then it works both ways. The law required Imran Khan to declare ownership of his apartment. He does not have. Not only did he not declare it, but he also evaded the wealth tax. For almost two decades. In contrast, Serena Isas was just a case of non-reporting, and that too because the law did not require reporting at the time. Imran Khan only disclosed his property as part of a tax amnesty plan, after which, according to the Supreme Court’s terms, his breach and violation of tax law was exonerated. If legitimacy is to be painted on a purely moral canvas, then all we have is an empty sheet.

Second, what Serena Isa provided to the FBR was, by past standards, a sufficient silver trail. To understand why the RBF, unlike the SC, has claimed its discontent, now it’s our turn to show the big picture.

Recall that the Supreme Court has suggested the bias of investigative agencies in the past: it formed a JIT in Panama because the NAB was indifferent and even unwilling to side with the Prime Minister. It doesn’t require a lot of creative thinking to appreciate that another state agency might also have a favorite. Remember the leak of confidential tax documents, conveniently falling into the hands of an unpretentious plaintiff. Recall that the original presidential reference has already been deemed malicious. Remember the Money Trail that put it all in motion: white envelopes with blue notes, handed out by mighty hands.

Bigger Picture problems are only solved by the Bigger Picture.

What the public is asking Judge Isa for is not just frankness before a neutral body. By berating him for filing his constitutionally guaranteed review, he demands a renewal for the same executive that filed the first corrupt referral. It has never been a case of bribery of judges. At best, it was a legal non-declaration on the part of his wife. Backed by the larger farce of responsibility, he has become something he never needed to be.

Just as important as trust in the law itself is trust in those who dispense the law. But the Supreme Court’s acceptance of the Isas justice review is not a case where judges band together to protect their own. It is simply the Court which admits that to trigger a supercharged RBF on a part which was never before it to the creation of a new hybrid form of suo motu for the Superior Council of the Judiciary for a reference without substance, it took things too far.

Pending the detailed judgment, it is ultimately up to the Court to demonstrate this. To prove that the law and the big picture are not at odds with each other. To prove, to those who doubt it, that after being positioned at one end, the Court did not end up at the other.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @brainmasalaar

