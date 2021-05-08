When completed, Mayor Eri allows BUMN’s return vaccination to Grand City as long as the Prokes are executed





Surabaya (beritajatim.com) – The Healthy Indonesia Joint Foundation once regretted the closure of the BUMN Joint Vaccination Center. They called on stakeholders to sit down together and work together to produce the accelerated immunization program launched by President Joko Widodo. “We regret this because it is linked to the safety of 80,000 people who must receive the second dose of vaccination. There are wasted assets because of this closure, ”Teguh Prihandoko, president of the Healthy Indonesia Joint Foundation, said on Saturday (5/8/2021). Teguh hopes there will be a joint assessment of the progress and improvement of the program. “If there is a violation of provocations by the committee, we ask the Covid-19 task force to oversee and improve together, as it is about human security,” he said. Teguh stressed that the BUMN Joint Vaccination Center is a form of mutual cooperation to deal with Covid-19. This activity is the response to the acceleration of vaccination that President Jokowi ordered to protect the people of Indonesia. About 150,000 people were helped to get vaccinated as part of this activity. “With this activity, the people of East Java will cooperate with vaccinations. It is obvious that community groups are also contributing to this vaccination, by mobilizing elderly participants, ”Teguh said. These communities also jointly send the elderly and their teachers to different towns for vaccination. “There is a generation of students in school who send the elderly and their teachers. We ourselves have provided assistance to around two thousand elderly people, ”Teguh said. Teguh thanked Pak Jokowi, the Minister of Public Enterprises, the Minister of Health, the Governor of East Java and the Mayor of Surabaya who are working to protect the people of East Java, especially Surabaya from the pandemic of Covid19 through this activity. . “We hope that this program can continue,” he said. More recently, Teguh also revealed that the green light has been given again by the ranks of the Surabaya city government. “This morning, the mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi, met me. It is ready to reopen. Regarding pranks, as long as the committee is engaged, the government of Surabaya city is not a problem, ”he concluded.(ifw / ted)







