Scottish elections: SNP urges Boris Johnson to support ‘Scotland’s democratic will’ in favor of Indyref2





John Swinney of the SNP called on Boris Johnson to “support the democratic will of the Scottish people” and hold a second independence referendum.

As the count is set to continue across the country, the SNP’s hopes of a majority are at the cutting edge.

However, the Deputy Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast that with the support of the Scottish Greens he was “confident” that there would be a pro-independence majority in Holyrood after all the votes were counted. He said that in this case, the SNP would “embark on this program” and advance the legislation to hold a legal referendum. But Mr Johnson insisted he would not support an “irresponsible” referendum. Mr Johnson said a referendum would be “unwise” in the “current context” after the pandemic. Pressed to find out what he would do if Mrs Sturgeon went ahead with a referendum without Westminster consent, he told the Daily Telegraph: ‘Well like I said I think he didn’t There’s no reason for such a thing now … I don’t think that’s what the times call for at all. Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Swinney said: ‘I fully understand the fact that there are people in Scotland who don’t want another referendum on independence, but there are. many others who do and that’s what democracy is supposed to solve. . “What we will find at the end of Election Day, regardless of the precise composition, is that there will be a majority of elected members in the Scottish Parliament who will commit to holding an independence referendum. “This is a fundamental democratic point and this is what the Scottish people will have voted for, and Boris Johnson should accept democracy in Scotland, accept that the Scottish people have voted for this political position to be taken after we have dealt with. with the immediacy of Covid, support us and move this referendum forward. ” When asked if people voted for the SNP for a second referendum, or for other policies or for their handling of the pandemic, Mr Swinney said that ‘people will vote for political parties for various reasons The same goes for any other political party – there will be a range of commitments. He added: “But the proposal for an independence referendum during this legislature, when the Covid situation is in a more stable position, was at the heart of our manifest commitment. “This is the position we have taken in the electorate and I have no doubts that there will be a majority for such a proposal in the Scottish Parliament. “At this point the democratic will of the Scottish people must be implemented and Boris Johnson should support us in this process. ” Speaking yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP would present the bill for a referendum “and that if Boris Johnson wants to stop he will have to go to court”. “If it was in almost every other democracies in the world, it would be an absurd discussion,” Ms Sturgeon told Channel 4. “If Scottish citizens vote for a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament, no politician has the right to oppose it.” Mr Swinney added: “We have said that we will advance the legislation to hold a legal referendum and we have already put in place some of the legislation for this process and we will get into this agenda if there is a majority for such a proposal in the Scottish Parliament. ”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos