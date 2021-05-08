Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency – May 8, 2021

ANKARA

The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

A downward trend in the number of daily cases in Turkey continued as the country reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus infections, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Several senior Turkish officials condemned an Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Turkey earlier called on Israel to abandon its policy of building illegal settlements in East Jerusalem.

In the wake of new exploratory discussions with and Cairo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined the age-old friendship between the Turkish and Egyptian peoples.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he could meet his Egyptian counterpart soon.

Turkey rescued 53 asylum seekers who were illegally pushed back by the Greek coastguard into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, according to security sources.

On the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus, dedicated healthcare workers will have a second Mother’s Day away from their children, yearning for a hug and a kiss.

Turkey welcomed the resumption of diplomatic contacts between Somalia and Kenya.

A total of 984 weather disasters occurred in Turkey in 2020, the highest number since 1940, according to official figures.

A Turkish charity seeks to help 15,000 families in Turkey, as well as distribute food packages in 25 countries – many of which are closed – during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Rock legend, singer, songwriter and TV host Baris Manco is remembered on Sunday on his 22nd death anniversary.

Global COVID-19 Updates

Relinquishing intellectual property rights to vaccines will not guarantee global access to vaccines in the short term, according to a senior EU official.

Kenya has reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths and 568 new infections after performing 9,029 tests in the past 24 hours.

The highly transmissible Indian variant of the virus has been upgraded to a ‘variant of concern’ in the UK following an increase in mutated cases.

The UK government has announced its overseas travel list which begins on May 17, dividing countries into green, orange and red lists based on risk of contracting the virus.

A new wave of infections is spreading like “wildfire” across India, leaving many young people destitute, with reports of four cases per second and more than two deaths per minute in the last day, UNICEF said.

The World Health Organization has given the green light to China’s Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, approving its worldwide deployment.

COVID-19 has caused 6.9 million deaths worldwide since the start of the pandemic, more than double the official data, according to a study.

US pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have announced that they have filed for full approval of their vaccine with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Israel’s attack on Palestinian worshipers

At least 205 people were injured in Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Old City Damascus Gate and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem on Friday evening, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have reportedly censored, deleted posts and hashtags related to recent tensions in occupied Jerusalem.

The United States has expressed extreme concern and called for an end to violence following an Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir urged Israel to “show respect” to places of worship during the raid.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to protect the Palestinian people following an Israeli crackdown and escalation against Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Several Arab countries and prominent Islamic bodies have denounced Israeli deportation plans for Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and an assault on worshipers performing prayers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Journalists on duty with the Anadolu Agency were injured in an Israeli police attack on Muslim worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The United States has sounded the alarm over the potential evictions of several families in predominantly Palestinian neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem.

Other global developments

Friday marked the tenth day of protests in Colombia, which began with protesters rejecting a tax reform bill passed by President Ivan Duque.

A Rwandan priest, indicted and imprisoned in France for his role in the massacre of Tutsis during the 1994 genocide, was released this week under judicial supervision, according to French media.

Muslim worshipers have suffered an Islamophobic attack outside an Islamic center in east London.

China complained that “some American politicians” did not show up for a virtual briefing on Xinjiang province which “exposed their hypocrisy.”

Lawmakers in the U.S. state of South Carolina this week approved a bill that would make it easier to use firing squads to carry out executions if lethal drugs cannot be purchased.

The Scottish National Party remains within reach of a majority in parliament as the results of the early elections on Friday gave it a clear lead with 39 seats.

The 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting has again been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Commonwealth Secretariat has said.

The upper house of the German parliament has approved a controversial law prohibiting civil servants from wearing ideological or religious symbols at work.

