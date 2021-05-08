PM Modi, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and others greet MP Stalin | Chennai News





Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan and the leaders of various political parties congratulated the chairman of the DMK MK Stalin who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Friday.

The Prime Minister tweeted, congratulating Thiru @mkstalin on his swearing in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, Dear @mkstalin, as you assume your new responsibilities as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, let me wish you great success. I hope we can further deepen the brotherly love that Keralites and Tamilians have shared for centuries and work together for a better India.

Several Union ministers and JPC veteran Sitaram Yechury sent their warm greetings to the chairman of the DMK and his cabinet colleagues.

PMK leader S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss congratulated Stalin. They urged the new chief minister to take the necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and also to close the alcohol outlets in Tasmac.

Actor Suriya congratulated the head of the DMK on his assumption of the post of Chief People’s Minister. He tweeted that Stalin’s voice would resonate as a unique voice of the people for the rights of states. Suriyas’ father and veteran actor Sivakumar also congratulated Stalin. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

