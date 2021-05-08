Donald Trump Jr explains insulting tweet about Jimmy Carter after being mocked online





Donald Trump Jr has been mocked on Twitter after he made a blow to Joe Bidens’ presidency by comparing him to that of Jimmy Carter.

Biden isn’t the next FDR, he’s the next Jimmy Carter, wrote Don Jr.

Many followers of the former first son believed he was suggesting that Mr. Biden would only be in the Oval Office for one term, as was Mr. Carter. So they were quick to mention that Donald Trump also lasted only one term as president.

Jimmy Carter was kicked out after a warrant. Like someone else recently, a follower wrote.

Another wrote: You know who else presided over an economic recession and was defeated in their bid to get re-elected?

When Mr. Carter was defeated in a landslide by Ronald Reagan, the US economy was in a state of stagflation, meaning there was high inflation with low economic growth.

But despite his lower endorsement as president, Mr. Carter is still a relatively popular figure in large part because of his humanitarian record.

One tweet read: Jimmy Carter, the one who REALLY won a Nobel Peace Prize, graduated from the Naval Academy [with] distinction, REALLY served in the military in the NAVY for 15 years and is one of the most respected men who continue to build homes for people? To be compared to him is an honor.

Following the backlash for the tweet, Don Jr pointed out that he was referring to the sad April jobs report released on Friday. His statement was therefore intended to pressure that Mr. Biden would have a similar influence on the US economy as Mr. Carter, and not that he could be president for a term.

Anyone who is supposed to be confused, per my tweet below should probably read Biden’s awful job report today, then take a look at the rising commodity prices that saw and finally google inflation Jimmy Carter … Things are going to make a lot more sense to you!

The US economy gained just 266,000 jobs in April, which was disappointing given that economists predicted the labor force would increase by 1 million over the next two months.

Mr Biden was forced to defend the disappointing report in a Friday speech to the White House.

We knew it wouldn’t be a sprint, it would be a marathon. Frankly, we are moving faster than I expected, the president said.

