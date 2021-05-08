Digging thucydides in Lisbon | City newspaper

AAt the March 18 meeting of senior US and Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, Yang Jiechi, director of the Chinese office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, clarified his country’s position: The United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength. Xi Jinpings’ sobering message to the Biden administration was that the United States can have peace or war. Amid Anchorage’s political fallout came a deluge of references to Thucydides, the Athenian general and historian who wrote The history of the Peloponnesian War in the fifth century Before Christ The Thucydides moment? asked the Nikkei Asia review After the meeting. General Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of China and the country’s top military officer, spoke about the Thucydides trap. Indeed, such references have become almost mandatory since Harvard Professor Graham Allison coined the phrase ten years ago to warn of the dangers of a struggle for supremacy between the United States and China.

But Thucydides never wrote about the trap. What he wrote, at the beginning of the History of the Peloponnesian War, has been: In my opinion, the real, true but unrecognized reason that forced the war was the growth of Athenian power and the fear of the Spartans. This is one of the greatest phrases ever written in political analysis, but it can only be interpreted with reference to Thucydidess’ views on power, the nature of Athenian and Spartan regimes, and the realities of empire, money, political psychology, time horizons and war. Our current fixation with the Thucydides trap has led to an unfortunate oversimplification of his work.

Thucydides hosts the oldest international political seminar, and the entrance fee for those who want to register is simple: you have to read it. Since February, this is exactly what I have been doing with the class of 2021, I call the students, born in 2000, the last class of the twentieth century of the Institute of Political Studies of the Catholic University of Portugal, where I am a visiting professor. Laura Lisboa, a gifted student who graduated with honors in physics at Higher technical institute then moved on to work in political science, is the teaching assistant.

Covid-19 has turned our lives upside down. Since March 2020, I have been waiting for the pandemic in Angra do Herosmo, a World Heritage Site in the Azores, while the class reads Thucydides in their homes across Portugal. Zoom has become indispensable for us at a price. I don’t want to look spoiled, said a young lady in our first class. We are healthy, and unlike many others, we have food on the table. What I’m saying is that until the start of the pandemic, college was all about being together. Now, despite all this technology, I don’t think we’re together at all. We used to talk all night long. We shared ideas in bars and libraries. We went out. Now we look at the same walls every day. Today is like yesterday. Nothing will change tomorrow. We had to learn to live in isolation. It was very difficult to find the motivation to study and write. When will we be together again? I miss the live concerts.

I feel for them. University shouldn’t be like that. I had to reconsider everything about the content and pace of education in the digital world, even though two decades of TV work has proven to be helpful.

While Covid-19 cannot be compared to the plague that devastated Athens from 430427 Before Christ, he helped the class appreciate the power of Thucydidess’ description of an outbreak of contagious disease in the midst of war. Among the many victims of this scourge were Athens’ leading statesman, Pericles, his sister and two sons. The class examined François-Nicolas Chifflarts Pericles on the deathbed of his son and Michiel Sweertss Plague in an ancient city and read his funeral oration to the sound of Mahlers Fifth Symphony. I asked: Was Pericles, who devised a military strategy based on attrition against Sparta and its allies, was he responsible for the plague and its aftermath? The students did not come to a consensus. In my opinion, war with Sparta was inevitable, one of them said. The plague was not something he could have predicted. Events surprised him. I don’t think he’s responsible for it. I don’t agree, argued another. I think he’s washing his hands of the responsibility here. It is not leadership. If I was in the assembly, I would trust him less after that.

Athens suffered from the decision, but eventually entered into a defensive alliance with Corcyra (now Corfu). The Athenians believed that the island, with its privileged geopolitical position in the northwest and a powerful navy, would strengthen Athens’ security and help the city-state maintain a favorable balance of power with Sparta. Events then took a surprising turn. At the instigation of Corinth, an ambitious and risk-taking city, revolution and a bloody civil war devoured Corcyra. Sparta and Athens intervened.

In his powerful account of these events, Thucydides gives his opinion on the drastic changes in values ​​brought about by the civil war. It is essential reading for any political education; as the class read, Schubert’s stands D957 played in the background. Why did Sparta withdraw its navy from Corcyra? asked a puzzled student. They were winning here. What’s wrong with this Alkidas, the Spartan admiral? It’s really shocking, said another. I mean, fathers killing sons. And the Athenian admiral does nothing. He could have put an end to this horror. It sounds like something Sparta would do, not Athens. Maybe, said another, but Corcyras’s geopolitical location really matters to Athens. I believe it is a matter of necessity in wartime. Just like the Spartans of Plataea. The Athenian fleet is there to deter further foreign intervention and to allow time for the popular party of Corcyra to turn the civil war in their favor. Yes, observed a student, but that’s not what Athens had in mind when she accepted the covenant. Now they will have to commit more naval forces to the northwest. What I find confusing is how politically unstable Corcyra is, said another. How can they be a good ally of the Athenians?

War, as Thucydides reminded us, is a violent school. Francisco Goya, the Spanish painter, knew it too. We discussed his masterpiece May 3 in Madrid, and some of his drawings and engravings currently in exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Civil unrest and the powerful emotions it arouses represent the greatest dangers to any society.

At the end of our seminar, we had covered a lot of ground. Our first dive into Thucydidess’ work in February was unsettling. Do we need to know all this? a student asked after reading the first few paragraphs of History of the Peloponnesian War and looking at the maps. I have never heard of more than one of these cities. The political context is very confusing, observed the class aide-de-camp. We are not living in the time of Thucydidess. Absolutely right. But there is something in Thucydides’ way of writing that gradually draws readers into his work, into the black hole of a long and destructive war. In the end, the students had chosen their side in the war: Athenians; other Spartans; some believing Corinth was right to challenge Athens and put pressure on Sparta to defend its allies; others curious about Persia, the superpower of the time. (As far as I know Corcyra doesn’t have any followers. They’re like Hannah Montana, argued a student, ironically. They want it all and don’t understand that this all happened because of them.) Thucydides has gotten personal. for them.

I have a question, said a pro-Athenian student. If Pericles were alive then, would he allow this level of violence in Corcyra? I was really shocked by this.

What do you think? I asked.

I don’t think so, he replied. I doubt he’s that brutal. This is not his Athens. Something has changed.

Yes, up to a point. The war has arrived. It changed everything. Athens was not the same after the death of Pericles in 429 Before Christ, but the city had been an ambitious imperial democracy for decades. The Athenians have always feared the revolts of their allies. In his last speech, Pericles was frank about this: the empire was like a tyrant maybe wrong to acquire it, but certainly dangerous to let it go.

Thucydides, an Athenian and senior military officer who witnessed the rise and fall of his extraordinary city, wrote to tell us that the world is difficult, ambiguous and complex. Policy and strategy have too many variables; a few are interdependent. Quoting one of his paragraphs to try to explain current events such as competition between the United States and the Chinese is not enough. The Athenian general wanted us to read his book and discuss it with him. That’s why I looked forward to my conversations with the Class of 2021 about The history of the Peloponnesian War. In many years, when their sons and daughters ask them what they read at university, the last class of the century will be able to say, I read Thucydides at the Catholic University.

Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times via Getty Images