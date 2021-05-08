Explained: authorized for India, antibody cocktail used by Donald Trump





An antibody cocktail, from the Swiss drug maker Roche, has obtained approval from the Indias Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) for use in emergency situations for the treatment of Covid-19. Former US President Donald Trump took the drug when he contracted Covid-19 in October of last year.

What is the cocktail?

It is a cocktail of two antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, and is used for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in high risk patients. Casirivimab and imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies or laboratory proteins that mimic the ability of the immune system to fight harmful pathogens such as viruses. Casirivimab and imdevimab are specifically directed against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, designed to block virus attachment and entry into human cells. Due to the specific engineering of two neutralizing antibodies, which bind to different parts of the viral peak, the cocktail remains effective against the most prevalent variants and reduces the risk of losing its neutralizing power against new emerging variants, said Roche in a press release.

Who is it for?

The cocktail should be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older) who are at high risk of developing serious illness. It is approved in a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of each drug) given by intravenous infusion or subcutaneously. It should be stored at 2 ° C to 8 ° C. High risk includes patients over 60 years of age and / or those with various co-morbidities, such as cardiovascular disease, chronic lung or kidney disease, diabetes, etc. .

How effective is it?

Roche announced that a large, global Phase 3 trial involving 4,567 high-risk outpatient Covid-19 patients met its primary endpoint, showing the cocktail significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% compared to placebo. Casirivimab and imdevimab also dramatically shortened the duration of symptoms by four days, he said.

How much will be available?

We are focused on access and timely delivery of supplies, said V Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director of Roche Pharma India via email. The company will import batches of products into India and market and distribute them through a strategic partnership with Cipla Limited. It is too early to provide information on the specific quantity of product that will be shipped to India and its prices. We are in discussion with our marketing partner Cipla to support access to casirivimab and imdevimab for eligible patients in India. All the details are being worked out and Cipla will soon be able to share the launch plan, ”said Emmanuel. Globally, Roche and its partner Regeneron are working together to jointly meet growing demand, he said.

Where else is it used?

The drug has currently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States, where Trump had taken the drug when he contracted the disease, and in the European Union. Roche said the approval granted in India was based on data that has been filed for EUA in the US and scientific advice from the European Union’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

