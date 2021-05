[Cek Fakta] Video of Jokowi’s accompaniment to go home? These are the facts

The broadcast of a video of President Joko Widodo’s vehicle group recounted in the video returns to their hometown amid a ban on Lebaran’s return home. Videos circulating on Facebook. Facebook account Joko Kovid share this video May 8, 2021. In the video, the recorder indicates that the license plate of vehicle B RI 1 is back home. In his download he gave the following quote. “* _People are forbidden to return to their hometown … to return to their hometown themselves. The regime that always sets a bad example _ * ????????” Search: From team search results Medcom fact check, President Joko Widodo’s claim to return to his hometown is false. In fact, the video is President Joko Widodo’s procession on a working visit to Surabaya. What do you think of this article? Happy





This is known from the vehicle’s license plate marked L in the video. Plate L covers the city of Surabaya. Reported liputan6.com, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited yesterday Thursday, May 6 in East Java. The president is to visit the Brondong Fish Marketing and Distribution Center (PPDI), located at Lamongan Regency. Jokowi will review fishing facilities and infrastructure and engage in dialogue with representatives of local fishermen. In Lamongan, Jokowi also plans to inspect seafood processing factories that export processed products to foreign countries. From Lamongan, Jokowi moved to Surabaya City to visit the Waste Electrical Treatment Plant (PSEL) located at the Benowo Final Disposal Site (TPA), Surabaya City. The president is due to leave for Jakarta on Thursday afternoon. Reported medcom.id, The eldest son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as well as the mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, confirmed that his father did not return home in Lebaran 2021. It was similar to Eid of the year last. “No, (you) won’t be going home this year,” he said briefly. Gibran was reluctant to explain why President Jokowi did not return to his hometown this year. As we know, President Jokowi did not return to his hometown at the time of Lebaran last year either. Previously, President Jokowi always took the time to return home at certain times each year. Among other things, returning home to Lebaran, as well as practicing the Nyadran tradition or making pilgrimages to the graves of the parents. Conclusion: President Joko Widodo’s claim to return home is false. In fact, the video is President Joko Widodo’s procession on a working visit to Surabaya. This information is a type of hoax false context (bad context). False context is content presented in the wrong story and context. Usually a fake context contains statements, photos or videos of events that occurred in a place, but in the context they are not consistent with existing facts.



