Why is Prime Minister Khan critical of Pakistani envoys?





On May 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed Pakistani envoys in 19 countries by video conference which was broadcast live on television.

The Prime Minister’s speech stirred a hornet’s nest in Pakistan. Newspapers such as DAWN wrote a heated controversy over the Prime Minister’s speech and called it an exercise of tribulation that demoralized Foreign Ministry officials.

Several former envoys and high-ranking diplomats also intervened and criticized the prime minister for publicly berating Pakistan’s diplomatic corps. Critics argue that the Prime Minister painted the entire canvas with one brush and ended up causing more harm than good.

Was the prime ministers’ blitzkrieg against envoys justified? Let us first see what prompted the Prime Minister to address the envoys publicly.

Reasons for public discourse

The Prime Minister’s office has received several complaints from the Pakistani diaspora abroad regarding the mistreatment of them by Pakistani embassies. These include complaints about unnecessary delays and complications in the use of routine services, failure to meet time commitments and the indifferent attitude of embassy staff.

In his speech, the Prime Minister called on diplomats to get rid of their bad attitude and colonial mindset reminiscent of the British era. He specifically pointed out that the Pakistani working class in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had filed several complaints regarding issues with embassy staff.

Citing this example, the Prime Minister specifically called on all envoys to serve the interests of Pakistani workers and the working class, the majority group of Pakistanis abroad who face most of the hardships while financially supporting their families. in their country.

Another possible reason behind the public discourse was to make the country’s bureaucracy as well as his own constituency aware that the Prime Minister cares and is watching.

With just over two years to go before the election, the prime minister may be thinking like a politician for the first time, and shrewdly taps into his crucial vote bank: the Pakistani diaspora abroad who sent record-breaking remittances that helped consolidate Pakistan’s financial coffers. .

Should envoys be held accountable?

The question now is whether the Prime Minister was right or wrong in addressing the envoys publicly. Let me say this: In a country like Pakistan, where a robust bureaucratic system is accustomed to old ways of working and adept at deflecting blame, the Prime Minister’s speech was a timely intervention and an attempt to creatively destroy vanities. who have the most lively. of our envoys abroad.

It is a known fact that most of our envoys are indifferent to the common misfortunes of man. Although Pakistan has trained good diplomats over the years who have served the country diligently, it is a known fact to those who live abroad that Pakistani embassies are not particularly renowned for going out of their way to help solve the problems that ordinary man faces.

Most of our embassies are run by envoys who act like lords and treat working class Pakistanis as if they are there to serve them instead of the other way around.

In defense of Pakistani envoys on post, former envoys pointed out that the Prime Minister was misinformed before his speech and that some services required by the Pakistani diaspora are not provided by embassies but by other government ministries and departments. in Pakistan and that, therefore, blaming the envoys or embassies is misplaced.

There is indeed some truth in this statement as a number of services provided by embassies depend on other government ministries and departments in Pakistan. However, in his remarks, the Prime Minister expressly acknowledged that embassies can be understaffed and face problems.

Imran Khan therefore called on the envoys to come forward and let the government know if they need government assistance to be able to better serve the Pakistani diaspora.

The crowd mentality in Pakistan

Perhaps the most remarkable and rather unfortunate result of the Prime Minister’s speech is the widespread bitter reaction elicited by foreign service executives.

Several prominent former envoys stepped in to deodorize the hard work of Pakistanis posted to embassies and embassies. This should come as no surprise.

Over the years, Pakistan has become home to a crowd mentality where groups such as bureaucrats, lawyers, students (you name it), instead of taking criticism positively, react whenever they want. are called for poor performance and usually slander wise advice.

Disgruntled elements in Pakistan’s foreign ministry who feel threatened are therefore expected to use their muscle through other social media to nitpick the prime minister’s efforts and pass them off as an exercise in bad faith.

It is all the more important that the speech of the Prime Ministers is followed by new concrete measures on the ground. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be asked to map and identify all the services provided to the Pakistani diaspora that depend on administrative support from other Pakistani ministries and departments.

Based on this mapping, the supporting government ministries and departments should be unequivocally informed to ensure that they provide their services to the embassies in a timely manner so that they, in turn, can effectively serve the Pakistani diaspora.

The envoys should do their duty

In his speech, Imran Khan called on the envoys to facilitate foreign investment from the host country in Pakistan. As an example, he mentioned that Indian envoys have been instrumental in transferring foreign investments from Middle Eastern countries to India.

In response to this statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a number of our ex-envoys and ambassadors stressed that foreign investment in Pakistan was not the job of Pakistani envoys. This response from our ex-envoys is inappropriate and unfortunate.

As a Pakistani who has settled in the Middle East for the past 13 years, I testify to the role that Ambassadors from other countries (including India) have played in projecting a positive image of their country and generating goodwill that s ‘is translated by investment.

Asking the envoys to sell the Pakistan brand and generate that goodwill doesn’t take much. It is rather a duty of the envoys, which they should have fulfilled yesterday.

In short, we are in the 21st century and not in 1857. Our ambassadors and envoys are not British lords with attributes of greatness, inaccessible to the masses and there to rule. On the contrary, our envoys, like all other bureaucrats in Pakistan, are first and foremost public servants who are there to serve the public.

The sum and substance of the prime ministers’ speech was to wake the bureaucracy from its slumber and to remind officials that officials must be extremely loyal to the Pakistani people. It is in this context that the Prime Minister’s speech must be seen and appreciated instead of being criticized.

The author is an international lawyer based in the Middle East. He graduated from Harvard Law School USA Email: [email protected] The opinions expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

