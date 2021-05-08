Turkey holds spoiler card in Afghan cut and push

(MENAFN – Asia Times) With the passage of time with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on September 11, the future of the Central Asian country is at stake.

Turkey is a country which is well aware of this and which has long historical and ethnic ties with Afghanistan.

Indeed, recent last-minute maneuvers by the administration of US President Joe Biden have put Ankara at the forefront of efforts to secure a more stable future for the war-torn country.

A US-backed peace conference in Istanbul scheduled for last month, but postponed, could be relaunched after Ramadan, with Turkey playing a leading role in this desperate diplomacy.

Indeed, Turkey “will continue to support our government and our brother Afghan people,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted on April 23 after the postponement.

His ministry had previously described the conference’s role as establishing “ a roadmap to a future political settlement and an end to the conflict. ”

The initiative therefore has noble objectives for its recovery.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) shakes hands with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (left) during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on December 9, 2019. Photo: Murat Kula / Anadolu Agency via AFP

Yet as fighting intensifies on the ground in Afghanistan and aid agencies warn of impending humanitarian catastrophe, there seems little reason to be optimistic for the conference or for the diplomatic intervention of Turkey.

“The likelihood of all parties meeting here is incredibly low,” Andrew Watkins, senior analyst for Afghanistan at the International Crisis Group, told Asia Times. When the United States announced its withdrawal, it took all the oxygen out of the room. Now there is little room for anyone to focus on anything else. ”

Turkish links

Yet despite all this, Turkey occupies a unique position among the foreign powers now engaged in Afghanistan. Turkish troops were among the first to join the US-led coalition in 2001, albeit in a non-combat role.

A Turkish general took command of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in June 2002, with Turkish military trainers working with the Afghan armed forces (AAF) and the police.

Turkish institutions have also founded schools and educational institutes all over Afghanistan, with Turkish consulates established in Afghan cities such as Herat and Kandahar.

The Uzbek and Turkmen minorities in Afghanistan also speak Turkish languages ​​and share an ethnic identity with Turkey.

Ankara is also a close ally of Pakistan, as well as Qatar, the former having long been involved in the Afghan conflict and the latter hosting the Taliban’s only overseas mission. This is what made Doha become the site of the peace talks between the United States, the Afghan government and the Taliban that began last year.

Given all of these connections, “people have been talking for a long time about Turkey’s potential influence in Afghanistan, although it has not often been seen in practice over the years,” Watkins says.

The upcoming conference could be that opportunity, but there are many obstacles along the way.

Impending disaster

The conflict itself is the main one among these.

While the Taliban has stopped attacking US and foreign coalition forces since the US announced its forces would be withdrawing, it has recently stepped up its attacks on government troops and supporters.

“Speculation now is whether the departure of the United States will lead to a new phase of the civil war in Afghanistan,” Patricia Gossman, Human Rights Watch associate director for Asia, told Asia Times.

Indeed, “both sides seem eager to display their military strength,” Watkins says. “ The Taliban are convinced that the Afghan government will collapse the minute the foreigners leave, while the Afghan government forces believe they can continue indefinitely. ”

US troops are expected to withdraw completely from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. Image: Agencies

The potential withdrawal of foreign funding for the Afghan government and for the wide range of social, cultural and economic projects underway in the country could also be catastrophic.

“Education, health care, civil society groups, they are all completely dependent on foreign funding,” Gossman adds.

Women in particular are at risk of suffering, as pressure from foreign donors “opened up a space for women to organize and gave them a working environment,” Gossman adds.

At the same time, Afghanistan faces a catastrophic drought this summer, when already official government statistics suggest that around a third of the population faces food insecurity.

This number could reach around half if drought is not tackled quickly in a country where around 90% of the population lives below the poverty line.

Big challenges

For the Istanbul conference, tackling these issues successfully is therefore undoubtedly a major challenge. Yet for Turkey there are several incentives for Ankara to at least give it a try.

First, there is the prospect of a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan leading to large numbers of refugees heading west.

“The displacement of the refugees would most likely end at Turkey’s eastern borders,” Watkins says.

Afghan, Turkmen and Uzbek refugees live in one-room mud houses under dire circumstances as they wait for food, medicine and other essentials on the outskirts of Quetta, Balochistan province in the Pakistan, May 4, 2021. Afghan refugees are still unable to obtain passports and citizenship due to their refugee status. Photo: Recep Bilek / Agence Anadolu via AFP

Indeed, Turkey is already a major destination for Afghans fleeing conflict, with more than 200,000 people captured attempting to enter Turkey in 2019 alone, according to Turkish and Afghan figures.

In 2020, figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showed that Afghans were also the largest group of migrants threatening the dangerous sea crossing of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece.

Avoiding a new refugee crisis as Turkey is already hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees would be a powerful incentive for further engagement from Ankara.

Some have indeed suggested that Turkey might maintain some sort of presence in Afghanistan after the departure of US troops.

“ We will continue to stay in this country for as long as our Afghan brothers want, ” Cavusoglu said in March, after the Turkish parliament voted to extend Turkey’s military presence in the country for an additional 18 months until see you long after leaving the United States. Dated.

“Turkey has many threads and ties to Afghanistan,” Gossman says, “and interests that go beyond this current phase.”

It has also been suggested that Turkey could use the conference and the United States’ desire to leave Afghanistan as a way to gain influence over Washington, at a time of strained US-Turkish relations.

French and Turkish soldiers greet each other during a handover ceremony to a Turkish unit at Kabul International Airport (KAIA) in Kabul on December 31, 2014. Photo: AFP / Shah Marai

“ Turkey dragging its feet, acting as a spoiler, could have an impact on Biden’s withdrawal, ” Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara director of the German Marshal Fund, told Asia Times.

For now though, with Taliban fighters threatening to invade several of Afghanistan’s smaller regional capitals and the many different militias and factions inside the country maneuvering for a place, after the United States, the future of the Afghan people remains in great doubt.

“There is great anxiety,” says Gossman. “ No one knows what’s going to happen as the old militias rearm and prepare in case everything goes south. ”

