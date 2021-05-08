“ Section 370 is India’s internal affair ”





In embarrassment for the government led by Imran Khan, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi admitted that the repeal of Section 370 was India’s internal affair. According to a clip shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Qureshi is heard making the admission in an exclusive interview with SamaaTV. In fact, he also pointed out that the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Moreover, he asserted that a large part of India was convinced that this decision had not proved beneficial for India. The head of the PTI also stressed that all outstanding issues can only be resolved through dialogue because the war will be “suicidal”. This clearly departs from the consistent principle adopted by Pakistan that there can be no normalization of relations until the Center has reinstated Article 370.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: “Article 370 is their internal problem (in India). The people of Kashmir say you made a promise … It is their frustration. The issue is still pending before the Supreme Court and the people There has been a strong backlash in Kashmirto against the measures that have been taken – whether it is 35A or 370 or the cruelty inflicted there. hui, there is a huge section in India that recognizes that they have lost more and won less because of these stages. “

“There is no other option but dialogue. These are two nuclear powers with unresolved issues that must be resolved today, tomorrow or the day after. War is not an option. War will be suicidal, ”he added.

After two years, Foreign Minister Qureshi realized that Article 370 meant nothing to Pakistan. "This is India's internal problem."

Article 370 abrogation and formation of the PAGD

A presidential notification combined with the required legislation passed by both Houses of Parliament in August 2019 led to near redundancy of Section 370. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) had been removed. In addition, the region was divided into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Subsequently, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which were gradually lifted over the months.

After the release of leaders such as former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti after months of detention, 6 political parties joined together to form the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. articles 370 and 35A and state statute. Subsequently, the PAGD became the largest party in the first District Development Council polls in J&K winning 110 seats.

Thaw in bilateral relations

During his inaugural visit to Sri Lanka on February 24, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for resolving disputes with India through dialogue, saying he had unsuccessfully tried to dispel tensions in bilateral relations after seized power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trade relations with India. India. In a joint statement released a day later, the directors general of military operations of the two countries pledged to strictly abide by all agreements and to stop firing from February 25.

To further soften the brash tone, Imran Khan told participants in the recent Islamabad Security Dialogue that India can benefit from more trade and connectivity with Central Asia if the two countries resolve their issues. Speaking at the same event, Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it was time to bury the past and move forward, but there was a setback when the PakistanCabinet rejected the Economic Coordination Committee’s proposal to import sugar, cotton and yarn from India.







