Dialogue with Jokowi, fishermen open up about fish price instability and cantrang problems: Mongabay.co.id

At the fishing port of Brondong Nusantara (PPN), Lamongan Regency, East Java, President Joko Widodo met and had a direct dialogue with local fishermen to learn about the condition of fishermen and the fishing industry during the pandemic of COVID-19.

On this occasion, Jokowi also listened to and welcomed the aspirations of fishermen related to the lack of several adequate facilities at PPN Brondong.

At the suggestion of the fishermen, the 7th President of Indonesia has promised to do so in about two months. Besides the facilities, fishermen also produce unstable fish prices.

Lamongan itself has considerable fishing potential. the production of the capture fisheries sector is 76,692.96 tonnes. While the cultivation sector produced 59,728.16 tonnes, this is based on data for 2020.

Prior to the dialogue, the 7th President of Indonesia first reviewed the fish caught by fishermen displayed in traders' stalls. Accompanied by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP), Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansah and the Regent of Lamongan, Yuhronur Efendi, Jokowi visited the fish merchants of the marketing center one by one. and fish distribution. (PPDI).

Prior to the dialogue, the 7th President of Indonesia first reviewed the fish caught by fishermen displayed in traders’ stalls. Accompanied by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP), Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansah and the Regent of Lamongan, Yuhronur Efendi, Jokowi visited the fish merchants of the marketing center one by one. and fish distribution. (PPDI).

There are several fishery products that are presented by these traders including chicken fish (Star abalists), northern red snapper (Lutjanus campechanus)consolidator (Epinephelus), squid (Loligo).

After seeing some of the fishery products that were caught, the group then proceeded to the wharf area. An unusual sight, on his first visit to the largest port on the north coast of East Java, the Solo-born president was greeted enthusiastically by fishermen.

Pak Jokowi, let’s get on a boat here, sir. Feel the sensation of getting on a fishing boat from Brondong (Feel the sensation of getting on a Brondong fishing boat), one of the fishermen shouted in Javanese from the boat with a capacity of about 30 Rough measure (GT). The cry was then greeted by laughter from the visitors present.

SIPI is hampered

On this occasion, Jokowi then had a dialogue with representatives of fishermen from Lamongan Regency to listen and respond to the aspirations of fishermen. Agus Mulyono, president of the Indonesian Fishermen’s Association (HNSI) East Java, said that during this pandemic, the work of fishermen was normal.

It was only last year, he said, that there was an obstacle in the price of fish, which dropped dramatically because of it. supply or the shipment is hampered. Once the situation was smooth, the price of fish stabilized again. Also, he said, based on past experience, fish prices are cheaper before Eid, as many fishermen are leaning back so that fish stocks are plentiful.

The man who is also the president of the Fishermen’s Association of Sometimessemangkon village, Lamongan, also expressed his views on Permen KP No.59 of 2020 regarding the fishing routes in the fisheries management area of ​​the Republic of Indonesia and the high seas.

Regarding the legality of Permen PK No. 59 fishing gear of 2020, it is better not to evaluate it again. I agree, for example, the fishing gear is no longer called a cantrang. But the build notes need to be corrected, so they cannot be changed, the 54-year-old said on Thursday (5/6/2021).

In addition, since most of the local fishermen use cantrang fishing gear, he hopes that a fishing permit (SIPI) will be issued by the East Java Maritime and Fisheries Service. So that there is commercial certainty, and the fishermen are willing to pay taxes according to the WG.

The owner of the capture fishing boat, Aditya, said the condition of the port is already shallow. Due to the siltation, the ships that will sail must wait for the momentum of the tide. In addition, due to the siltation of the pier, the propellers of fishing boats are often damaged.

“I ask that there is a policy or a solution,” he said. Another complaint is related to the instability of the price of fish, the need to build it dike or breakwater and lighthouse lights to be repaired.

The price cannot be controlled

Responding to several complaints from fishermen, Jokowi said he will make improvements to a number of facilities at PPN Brondong so that later it can make it easier for fishermen to carry out their activities and their welfare. be could increase. Through a cellular connection, Jokowi then called the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono, to ensure that the project the fishermen were complaining about could be worked on in Lamongan.

Breakwaternya August continued with two months of siltation, Jokowi said after a phone call with Basuki which was then greeted with applause from the guests.

Meanwhile, regarding the volatile price of fish, Jokowi admitted that the government cannot control the prices. The reason is that it involves a large market inside and outside the country. So that there is no mechanism that can control prices. The government, he said, could only provide permits.

Yes, for commodity prices, fish prices depend on market demand. If you ask a lot stockedit is a little sure that the price goes up. If there aren’t a lot of fish that demand a lot, the price will go up as well. But if demand goes down, the price will definitely go down, he said. Jokowi continued, this also applies to all commodities. Regarding SIPI, technically the president submitted it to the KKP minister.

The Lamongan regency itself has considerable fishing potential. In 2020, for example, the capture fisheries sector of the Regency which is nicknamed the city of mixed tofu recorded a production of 76,692.96 tonnes. Meanwhile, the aquaculture sector was able to produce 59,728.16 tonnes in the same year.

After the dialogue, Jokowi and his entourage then went down the wharf, distributing shirts and sarongs to the fishermen and residents present, before finally leaving for PT. Bumi Menara Internusa (BMI) in Deket, Lamongan, East Java, to inspect the Vannamei shrimp export facility. During his visit, the Minister of the Secretary of State, Praktikno, was also present.