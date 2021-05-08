Xi Jinping’s China Tries To Systematically Dehumanize Uyghurs As World Looks Away, World News

History is repeating itself in China. The state is murdering its own people and the world is looking the other way.

For China, this is nothing new. Every Chinese leader has presided over extermination campaigns – Mao Zedong presided over the great leap forward and the Cultural Revolution in which tens of millions of people were killed, but it was justified as a necessary upheaval.

Decades later, Deng Xiaoping ordered tanks in Tiananmen Square. Several thousand demonstrators were killed in a single day. Deng would later say that Tiananmen was painful, but achieved the common good.

Xi Jinping has become the chief architect of the biggest extermination campaign of the 21st century – the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang, like his predecessors, President Xi also has an excuse. He claims to be fighting against Islamist radicalism. However, the world has gathered enough evidence to the contrary.

According to interviews and raw data, China wants to end the Uyghur people. There are nearly a million in forced labor camps, but this is just the beginning, if the world continues to ignore the threat that China will turn these labor camps into death camps.

The world must keep up the pressure.

Tur sunay Ziyawudun has been detained twice by the Chinese. His second visit lasted nearly ten months. On Thursday, she testified at the United States Capitol.

“I was taken away on March 8, 2018 and stayed there for over 10 months. Buses arrived every day with more detainees. There were a lot of people. There was a bucket in the corner for the toilet and cameras were watching us inside the cell, ”Ziyawudun said.

“We were always hungry. Each meal was a watery soup and a bun. We were given injections of unknown drugs. Every day, we had to indefinitely swear loyalty to the Chinese government and reject our faith. We had to watch endless videos on Xi Jinping, “she said.

The testimony is a long list of human rights violations, forced detention, overcrowded cells, surveillance cameras, scientific experimentation and brainwashing.

“The girls would be taken away and only brought back a few days later. I have seen girls lose their minds because of this and then I myself was taken along with another woman. I was tortured with an electric baton pushed into my genitalia. I could hear the screams of the other woman in the next room, ”Ziyawudun said.

“I knew the guards were raping her. After that, she never stopped crying. Once an order came in, all women had to be sterilized or fitted with an IUD. Many young women were crying, screaming when they were told they would be. I left the camp in December 2018. Before my release, officials warned me, if I spoke of my experience, the consequences would be serious, she added.

“I still didn’t feel free. One day I saw a former cellmate. She had survived but she was dead inside, completely finished with the rapes. The aim of the government is to destroy everyone. . “

What Ziyawudun described is the worst of humanity. Rape and sexual violence are the norm inside these camps. They are used as tools of torture. All of this was sanctioned and executed by the Chinese government. Ziyawudun’s last words are quite striking, she says her cellmate was dead inside, that’s exactly what China is trying to do!

China attempts to systematically dehumanize Uyghurs, remove their culture and identity and replace them with Han culture and the world has been a spectacular failure on this issue.

This week, the New Zealand parliament was debating the repression of the Uyghurs and they removed the word genocide from the final declaration.

The United States has accumulated a mountain of evidence against China, but when will the prosecution begin? Former President Trump privately supported the crackdown, his successor doesn’t want conflict, he wants competition.

The United Nations is a sitting duck for Chinese influence. The secretary general has yet to appoint a special envoy for the Uyghurs. There are envoys for climate change finance in Yemen, even the recent coup in Myanmar, but none for Uyghurs.

Unlike trade or the South China Sea, there is no strategy, there is only good and bad. The West has already attempted sanctions against both Chinese officials and goods produced in Xinjiang province, but a country bracing for genocide doesn’t care about sanctions.

It is a defining moment in history. The world was here before, a ruthless regime exterminating an ethnic group in the death camps, at the time we reacted belatedly and the cost was millions of lives.