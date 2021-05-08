Saudi visit of Imran Khans – a welcome boost for a timeless partnership





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes at a time when the strategic partnership between the two countries is called upon to cope with important developments in the region. The United States plans to leave Afghanistan in September, nuclear talks between Iran and the P5 + 1 in Vienna, Iran’s regional activities and joint counterterrorism efforts are some of the issues of concern. the two countries, as well as economic cooperation and free trade prospects.

The special Saudi-Pakistani relationship has endured since Pakistan’s founding in 1947 and evolved into a close and united strategic partnership in the decades that followed. Defense, the fight against terrorism and economic and cultural ties are four major pillars of the relationship. While the two countries have had minor differences of opinion on certain issues, these differences have never hampered the development of their strategic cooperation.

Defense cooperation is one of the cornerstones of the partnership. It includes all military services and is evidenced by frequent meetings of their senior military leaders and joint military exercises between their forces. It is significant that the Pakistani Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to prepare for Khan’s three-day visit to the Kingdom. Bajwa met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, as well as Prince Khalid bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense.

Another important aspect of the partnership is the fight against terrorism, as both countries are leaders in the fight against terrorism around the world. When Saudi Arabia called for the establishment of the Islamic Military Coalition Against Terrorism in December 2015, Pakistan became one of its earliest supporters. General Raheel Sharif, former chief of staff of the Pakistani army, has been appointed to be the first commander-in-chief of the coalition, which now has 41 members.

Economic cooperation is also at the heart of the strength of the Saudi-Pakistan partnership, the most obvious being the large number of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, but also including other aspects. The Pakistani government estimated that 2.6 million Pakistanis lived in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2017 – over 29% of all Pakistanis living abroad and by far the largest community living outside the country.

The six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) were home to 4.7 million Pakistanis, or about 54% of those living abroad. By comparison, only around 2 million lived in Europe, mostly in the UK, and 1 million in the US. Pakistanis make up around 7% of the Saudi population and are the second largest expat community in the country after the Indian community.

Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia also greatly contribute to the development of their home country, an important factor that has grown in importance in recent years. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported $ 2.7 billion in remittances sent by Pakistanis abroad in March 2021, a 43% increase from the same period in 2020.

Last month Khan tweeted: “The love and commitment of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled. You’ve sent over $ 2 billion for 10 straight months despite COVID-19, breaking all records. Your remittances reached $ 2.7 billion in March, 43% more than last year. So far this fiscal year, your remittances have increased by 26%. “

SBP has also posted impressive growth figures for remittances over the past year.

Of that total remittances, the bank said $ 1.6 billion came from GCC countries, or 54 percent of the total, as of March 2021. The actual figure could even be higher, as many Pakistani expatriates in the Gulf use informal channels to send their income, and therefore remain missing. Using SBP figures for March 2021, annualized, Pakistani remittances from Saudi Arabia will amount to more than $ 8 billion in 2021, including about $ 19 billion from the six GCC countries, which represents about 7% of Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP), a significant indicator.

The GCC and Pakistan have been engaged in free trade negotiations for some time and hope to conclude the talks by the end of the year. In 2020, GCC-Pakistan trade amounted to $ 12 billion. The GCC as a bloc was Pakistan’s second largest trading partner after China, in terms of exports, imports and total merchandise trade – significant, but not in the measure of their combined GDP of around $ 2 trillion. dollars.

Once concluded, the free trade agreement could contribute significantly to their economic ties, reinforced by the complementarity of the two economies. Pakistan’s growing economy could become a more important destination for GCC energy and petrochemical exports, building on years of healthy trade growth in these products. Conversely, GCC countries are a thriving market for Pakistani exports. The presence of about 5 million Pakistani expatriates in the GCC should facilitate the promotion of Pakistani products in the region.

The large Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and the hundreds of thousands of people who make pilgrimage to the holy places each year are also an important cultural link. These people-to-people bonds have produced a mutually favorable image for both countries. Pakistanis have the most favorable perception of Saudis in the world, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center, with nine in 10 respondents having a favorable opinion of Saudi Arabia.

In 2019, the Saudi Crown Prince made Pakistan the first stop on his tour of Asia. During his stay, he declared that “our Pakistani brothers, of whom more than 2 million live in the Kingdom, contribute significantly to the development of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan”, and also praised their “genuine and effective” participation. to Saudi development projects, “especially in the great expansion of the holy places of Mecca and Medina. “

Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia is an opportunity to strengthen the Saudi-Pakistan strategic partnership in all its aspects. It couldn’t have happened at a more suitable time.

Dr Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg is the GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Negotiation, and a columnist for Arab News. The opinions expressed in this article are personal and do not necessarily represent the views of the GCC. Twitter: @ abuhamad1

