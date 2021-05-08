Scottish independence: Boris Johnson rejects IndyRef2 | Scottish independence

Boris Johnson has said it would be irresponsible and reckless to hold a second independence referendum as the possibility of an outright majority in Holyrood’s election for the Scottish National Party remains breathless on Saturday morning.

With an SNP victory now assured after the first day of counting, the stage is set for a clash with Downing Street as holiday boss Nicola Sturgeon warned Johnson he would have to go to court to prevent his new government to present legislation for another. referendum.

But as Sturgeon said she would when the time came if a pro-independence majority was reached once the rest of the results were declared, Johnson told the Daily Telegraph: I think a referendum in the current context is irresponsible and reckless. .

Referring to the work of the military and the leave program, Johnson insisted: I think there was eloquent testimony during the pandemic about union power.

It remains to be seen whether the SNP won an outright majority of 65 seats in the Scottish Parliament or whether there will be a pro-independence majority with Scottish Greens MPs. After 48 of Scotland’s 73 constituency results were proclaimed on Friday, the SNP had 39 seats, Liberal Democrats four, Tories three and Labor two.

Speaking on today’s BBC Radio 4s show on Saturday morning, SNP Deputy Leader John Swinney admitted that it would be very, very difficult for the party to get an outright majority, but rejected the suggestion that this alone would serve as a sufficient mandate for a referendum.

Swinney said: I do not accept this proposal because I think the question comes down to what is the makeup of the Scottish Parliament and who has tried to get elected. And I am very confident about two things.

First, the SNP will be the main party after the elections. It is very clear that this will be the case. And secondly, I am sure there will be a majority in the Scottish Parliament of people who have pledged to hold an independence referendum on the future of Scotland.

A final result after the count of the 56 seats of Holyroods on the supplementary list is not expected until late Saturday. These should show significant gains for the Green Scots. But early results suggest Alex Salmonds’ newly formed Alba party, who were only list candidates, is unlikely to win any seats.

On Friday, Sturgeon said: If this is indeed the outcome of this election, I pledge today to get back to work immediately to continue to guide the country through the Covid crisis and then, when the time comes, to give this country a choice. of a better future.

Sturgeon also told Channel 4 News that the SNP would bring forward a bill for a referendum and that if Boris Johnson wanted to stop he would have to go to court.

If it was in almost every other democracy in the world, it would be an absurd discussion, Sturgeon told Channel 4. If Scots vote for a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament, no politician has the right to stand in the way. this side.

Late Friday, SNPs hoping to achieve an overall majority took a heavy blow after Scottish Labors vice-president Jackie Baillie occupied Dumbarton, a seat which had secured Scotland’s narrowest majority in 109 votes.

Baillie increased his majority to 1,483 votes, with the help of a tactical anti-SNP vote.

Election expert Sir John Curtice said Baillies’ victory made Sturgeon unlikely to win an overall majority. The unionist tactical vote appears to have played a key role in denying the SNP its majority in this election, he told the BBC.