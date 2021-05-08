Dan Evans eliminated from Madrid Open by Alexander Zverev





The Guardian

Disowned: Family says calls for help ignored as Australian dies from Covid-19 in India

The 59-year-old girl criticizes the response of consular officials and says her mother was abandoned by her own government A man runs to escape the heat and flames of several funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims at a suburban crematorium from New Delhi. A 59-year-old Australian permanent resident stranded in India has died from Covid-19. Photograph: Amit Sharma / AP An Australian permanent resident has died from Covid-19 while stranded in India, days after the government’s strict ban on arrivals from the country began. The 59-year-old’s family claim his father was disowned by the Australian government before his death. Now they are asking for help so that their mother, who is also stuck in India, can return to Australia so that they can cry together. Foreign Minister Marise Payne admitted the man’s death, and Australian High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell said consular assistance was being provided to the family. However, Payne, OFarrell and the Department of Foreign Affairs, when interviewed by the Guardian, did not respond to the family’s claims that the Australian High Commission ignored requests for repatriation assistance or to provide a ventilator. to the man in the weeks preceding his death. The Sydney woman’s father, Sonali Ralhans, is believed to have died in a New Delhi hospital on Wednesday, two days after an Australian government decision that made it a criminal offense to travel to Australia in the United States. 14 days following his stay in India. The ban applies to citizens and permanent residents, who face fines of up to $ 66,600 or five years in prison, or both, if they attempt to flee the deepening crisis in India. In an open letter to the Prime Minister posted on Facebook, Ralhan, an Australian citizen, said she contacted consular officials in India a few weeks ago in hopes they would help her parents, longtime residents of the country. Australia, to return home safely. Instead, in a few weeks, she would mourn the death of her father. I am writing to you with so much anger rising in me, she wrote on May 6. I am an Australian citizen and very disappointed to be one today. What nation denies its own citizens? (It’s) a question of wonder for the whole world. The death toll in India has exceeded 230,000 and the country has set new records every day with the tally of new cases. Hospitals are overwhelmed and oxygen supplies are low. The Senate Covid-19 committee on Friday heard Dfat officials say the number of Australians in India registered as wishing to return had risen to 9,500, of which 950 are now classified as vulnerable. He also learned that 173 unaccompanied children were among the Australians seeking to return from India. During the committee hearing, OFarrell was asked if he knew of any citizens who had died of the disease while waiting to return home. The former Liberal Prime Minister of NSW said Dfat was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian permanent resident who is believed to have died in India, but local authorities have yet to confirm the cause. OFarrell said that with the nighttime infection rate in India being higher than the population of Canberra and the daily deaths of around 4,000 people being reported, he didn’t think anyone could get their hands on their hearts and say the citizens Australians or permanent residents were not among the deaths. . Payne expressed his condolences to the family, whom she did not identify, on Friday. Let me express my sympathy, and that of the government, to this person’s family and so many families who we know are facing an extraordinary challenge, with rising infection rates, a- she told 2GB radio. Scores of families face this challenge, Payne said. Opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said on Saturday it was always predictable and tragic. The consequence of refusing to step up and do the job the Prime Minister should do, which is to ensure a safe national quarantine – this is a federal responsibility – was always going to be that Australians would be placed in situations increasingly risky, Wong said. . Ralhan told SBS News his parents traveled to India late last year and had not been able to secure return flights to Australia since a symptom of the fluctuating number of ‘quarantine spaces in Australia and the resulting impact on flight cancellations and ticket costs. She said her father, whom she chose not to identify, heard news of the entry ban into Australia while he was ill and then his condition continued to deteriorate in a private hospital from New Delhi. Ralhan said without consular assistance, she was left to search for oxygen for her father in her dying days. My father was still conscious and he heard the news. He got the email from the Australian government regarding the new rule and everything. He was sick, and in that state, receiving this news really freaked him out, she told SBS. Ralhan says his calls for help with repatriation or even help getting his father a desperately needed ventilator have been ignored. Instead of offering actual assistance, consular officials only periodically called Ralhan’s mother to note her distress. Ralhan’s mother also contracted Covid and has since recovered, but is grieved and isolated from her children and community in Australia. All I have left is my mother, who was abandoned by her own Australian government, with no way to get back to her children. We all want to cry, but we save them for the time when we are all together again. With your current actions, there is not much to look forward to, but all I ask is to bring my mother home and put together the broken pieces of our souls. The Guardian has reached out to Dfat for comment. With Australian Associated Press

