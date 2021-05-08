Qodari calls for 3 scenarios for presidential candidates in 2024: Jokowi 3 periods in Prabowo vs Anies





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indo Barometer executive director Mr Qodari said there were three scenarios for presidential candidates or Presidential candidate 2024. In the first scenario, he said President Joko Widodo or Jokowi could team up with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto against an empty box. “Of course, that will happen if the term amendment can be made up of three terms,” Qodari said during a webinar on Saturday, May 8, 2021. If this scenario occurs, Qodari said the majority of political parties will support Jokowi-Prabowo, leaving only Democrats and the Justice Party to thrive. The combined votes of the two parties are only 18 percent, so he will not meet the presidential nomination threshold or the parliamentary threshold. However, Qodari said, it is possible that PKS will join the Jokowi-Prabowo car against the empty box. He said signs of the possibility of the PKS supporting Jokowi have been seen in the safaris the da’wah party has been carrying out in recent times. “The first signs are that PKS went, to NasDem, to Golkar, and what never happened was to meet PDI Perjuangan. These are natural signs that can be read,” said Qodari. In addition, Qodari viewed the PKS as a staunch supporter of Prabowo so that they could support the composition of Jokowi and party chairman Gerindra. DPP PKS Chairman Mardani Ali Sera, who was present at the webinar, denied Qodari’s opinion. “Even though we have met with the PDIP, the PKS remains in opposition,” Mardani said. The second scenario according to Qodari is Prabowo Subianto against Anies Baswedan. He said that could happen if Prabowo was supported by the PDI-P, while Anies was supported by Islamic parties such as the National Awakening Party, the United Development Party and the National Mandate Party. Qodari believed that the name Anies appeared in this scenario was the great popularity of the governor of DKI Jakarta. The third scenario according to Qodari is that there are three presidential candidates, namely Prabowo, Anies and Ganjar. Even so, Qodari said, Ganjar was blocked by PDI-P support which was not necessarily his responsibility. This is not the first time that Qodari has raised the possibility of Jokowi teaming up with Prabowo against an empty box in the 2024 presidential election. Previously, he argued that the Jokowi-Prabowo pair would end the polarization which occurred as a result of the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. Qodari’s opinion has been repeatedly criticized by a number of parties. The idea of ​​a three-term presidential term is seen as dangerous for democracy. “Too long a mandate can lead to abuse of power,” constitutional law expert Bivitri Susanti said on Wednesday (March 24th). President Jokowi had previously said he was not interested in becoming president beyond the constitutionally prescribed deadline of two terms. “I stress that I have no intention and that I am not interested in becoming president for three terms. The constitution prescribes two terms. This is what we must protect together,” Jokowi said on Monday of the thousands of three terms of the 2024 presidential candidate, March 15, 2021. Also read: Indobarometer survey for presidential candidates 2024: Ridwan Kamil Ungguli Ganjar Pranowo







