PM Modi talks to Maharashtra CM Thackeray about the Covid-19 situation in the state





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state. According to a statement from the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), Prime Minister Modi praised Maharashtra’s efforts in tackling the second wave of the pandemic. Thackeray, meanwhile, briefed the prime minister on measures taken by the government of Maharashtra in preparation for the potential third wave of the pandemic. “He (Thackeray) also requested more oxygen from Maharashtra,” the CMO statement read. “The Prime Minister and the Center have guided us in this battle from the start and it has proven to be beneficial. We thank the Center for accepting some of our suggestions and requests,” the statement added. Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray wrote a letter to the Center requesting permission to develop a separate app for coronavirus disease vaccination in the state after receiving several complaints of frequent issues in the CoWin platform, according to the ANI news agency. Maharashtra, which is the state worst hit by the pandemic in India, has so far added 4,996,758 cases, 74,413 deaths and 4,265,326 recoveries, according to the state health services bulletin. The state saw a drop in its daily count of Covid-19 disease on Friday after 54,022 cases were reported. Maharashtra is currently subject to lockdown restrictions until May 15. These restrictions were first imposed from April 14 to May 1, prohibiting the movement of people, the closure of cinemas, auditoriums, etc. On April 22, a new set of restrictions were introduced by the state government on intercity and inter-district travel, office attendance and weddings. It is observed that compliance with these restrictions has led to an improvement in the general situation of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state. According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra as well as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand etc. show early signs of leveling off or decreasing daily cases. Prime Minister Modi also met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Deputy Stalin on Saturday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state. On Thursday, Modi spoke with the CMs of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos