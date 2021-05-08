Kinky Mukbang Videos Now Illegal in China





The Internet’s “mukbang” trend is toast. China has taken the decision to ban manifested gluttony in public and on social media, which also targets the Chinese mukbangers who feast in front of the camera to the delight of millions of cooking fans around the world. Lawmakers introduced the proposal late last year as part of President Xi Jinping’s campaign against food waste in China and around the world. Censors have already removed this content from Chinese social media sites, Vice News reported, like Douyin from TikTok, a video-sharing platform exclusively for Chinese users. Under the new law, according to the Chinese Congress website, fines of up to 100,000 Chinese yuan (about $ 15,500) could be imposed on media platforms and publishers who broadcast content that exhibits “large amounts of food, overeating” and otherwise food waste. Restaurants and catering groups that attempt to promote “or mislead consumers into ordering excessive meals and causing obvious waste” could face charges of up to 10,000 yuan (1,550 dollars), and companies that “cause significant food waste in the food production process” can be ordered. to pay up to 50,000 yuan ($ 7,760). Videos made by popular YouTubers around the world typically feature huge platters or bowls of gourmet food, all eaten with aplomb by charismatic food enthusiasts. Businesses and food service providers are now taking action to reverse what could be considered wasteful. A restaurant in Changsha, a city in Hunan province, now offers a menu that includes meal portions proportional to customers’ body weight, according to Vice, and has even installed a scale at the entrance so diners can be sure. of their weight. Vice also reported on a bakery in Nanjing that received a citation for throwing out warped or day-old pastries and bread, a common practice in bakeries to avoid the risk of selling expired baked goods. Restaurants that serve huge amounts of food or garbage can be fined. Wang zhicheng While the owner has promised to devise a way to donate the leftovers, such a decision is often considered a legal responsibility in the United States, if the recipient of the food donation becomes ill. However, some advocacy groups have started devising ways to redistribute the 94% excess food that ends up in a dumpster, according to a 2020 report in the counter. Food waste is a major concern for the United Nations World Food Program, which warned last year that disruptions to the food supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic put vulnerable communities at even higher risk of malnutrition and starvation. In 2019, WFP launched the waste reduction initiative Stop the waste, recalling that a third of all food in the world ends up in the trash. In the United States alone, 66 million tonnes of food goes uneaten, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos