Gogglebox fans in points as Sophie and Pete Sandiford ring Boris Johnson’s number

Gogglebox viewers were left behind on Friday night when siblings Sophie and Pete Sandiford rang Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s number – only to panic when he actually ‘answered’.

The duo were intrigued after watching a report indicating that the prime minister’s home phone number had been publicly available online for over 15 years and decided to phone the politician.

But the duo got more than they expected when a voice on the other end responded, forcing them to hang up abruptly, much to the delight of fans, with one calling the scene a ‘golden comedy’ ‘.

The Channel 4 show saw TV favorite Ellie Warner give the number, only to receive an automated response informing her that the phone was off – with the report indicating that was usual for callers.

But Sophie and Pete were stunned, because when Sophie dialed the number it rang, her brother urging her to ‘hang up, hang up’, adding, ‘If he answered, we’re screwed! ”

The couple were then horrified when the call was connected and an unknown male voice was heard on the line, Sophie hilariously tossing the phone to Pete in panic.

The future daddy, looking petrified, rushed to hang up the phone, his hands shaking in the process.

As Sophie burst out laughing, Pete asked “who was that?”, Her sister answering “I have no idea” before blocking the number.

Fearing the repercussions of their actions, Pete then warned, “ MI5 is going to be here in a minute, and we’re going to be in the back of a van! ”

Watching the scenes unfold, Gogglebox viewers took to Twitter to share how funny they found watching Sophie and Pete’s ‘meeting’ with the Prime Minister.

“ Watching Pete and Sophie panic when their call to Boris has been answered – Priceless, ” commented one fan.

While another shared: ‘Boris answering Sophies’ phone folded me up. I can’t believe he actually answered !! I love Sophie and Pete.

A third tweeted: ‘Laughing at Pete and Sophie on Gogglebox ringing the bell for Boris Johnson. ”

“Absolute highlight to see @Petesandiford and @PeteandSophie ring the PM and someone answering. Golden Comedy ”shared a fourth.

‘By far the funniest one on #gogglebox is @Petesandiford and his sister, I actually stopped breathing when they rang the prime minister,’ a fifth replied.

While another wondered if Boris would return to the call, writing: ‘Okay, but I need to know if Boris called Sophie and Pete back after hanging up lmao. ”

Gogglebox continues Friday at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.