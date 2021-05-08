Turkey condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa mosque

ANKARA

Several senior Turkish officials on Friday condemned an Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said Israel was committing “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” in the Palestinian territories.

“As the world turns a blind eye to this invasion and illegality, it will continue its cruelty. I strongly condemn the attacks on Masjid al-Aqsa, our first qibla, by Israel, which does not respect anything sacred. It must be stopped immediately, “Oktay said on Twitter.

Also, speaking to private news channel A Haber early on Saturday, Oktay said, “Covering up all kinds of recklessness, cruelty, all kinds of immorality and all kinds of crime leads to further recklessness.”

He stressed that Turkey sees the State of Israel, which “takes advantage of the opportunities” brought by the disorganization of the Islamic world, “a state which sows terror”.

Oktay quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as asking “where do Israel’s borders end” in his 2019 UN General Assembly address, while showing a map illustrating the change to Palestine’s borders. and Israel from 1947 to the present day.

He said those who claim that “Jerusalem is the capital of Israel” are just as guilty as those who perpetuate the persecution.

Israel’s violence, cruelty

“Strongly condemning tonight’s attack on al-Aqsa Mosque, our first Qibla. It is inhuman for Israel to target innocent people praying during Holy Ramadan,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter, saying reference to the Muslim holy month.

“I will always support the just cause of the people of #Palestine,” Cavusoglu added, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the raid.

Speaker of Parliament Mustafa Sentop said on Twitter: “As with every Ramadan, we are witnessing days when violence and cruelty in Israel have increased.”

“The attack on the group of worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque tonight is an obvious state terror. Anyone who sows violence and cruelty cannot harvest peace and quiet. I condemn the terror in #AlAqsa.” , he added.

Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also condemned the raid in which Israeli security forces used stun grenades to disperse worshipers inside the mosque.

“We strongly condemn the Israeli police attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque with stun grenades,” Kalin said on Twitter, urging Tel Aviv to stop the attacks.

“The Israeli occupation forces, which do not respect any religious values ​​during the holy month of Ramadan, must immediately leave the Al-Aqsa mosque,” he added.

Keep silent equal to oppression

Communications director Fahrettin Altun denounced the attack.

Altun said Turkey was monitoring Israel’s policy of occupation and violence against the Palestinians “with concern”.

“It is unacceptable that Israel attacks our religious values. Today we strongly condemn the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, our first Qibla, with stun grenades,” he said on Twitter.

Altun also spoke with TRT Haber, the Turkish public news channel, and questioned the silence of the Western world over the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Do the law and justice only apply when it comes to you and your interests?” He asked.

Altun said staying silent in this case goes even beyond the double standard and amounts to oppression.

“As Turkey, we will continue to defend the just cause of Palestine today, as it was yesterday. We will support Palestine tomorrow, we will be with our oppressed Palestinian brothers,” he said.

Altun noted that the Israeli police also “targeted” an Anadolu Agency correspondent at the scene.

Anadolu’s Middle East editor-in-chief Turgut Alp Boyraz was hit in the foot with a plastic bullet while covering the raid. Photojournalist Mostafa Alkharouf was also shot in the back by Israeli security forces.

Anadolu agency cameraman Fayiz Abu Rumeyle was shot in the right leg by police. Alkharouf and Rumeyle are treated in a hospital.

“Isn’t it time to ask the whole world again? Does the freedom of the press and press immunity for the Western world that you defend at every opportunity apply only to Western journalists?” ” Altun asked rhetorically.

Violence in sacred places

National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk also condemned the police raid.

“It is unacceptable that the most sacred places are recalled by violence and that the faithful are persecuted. I wish an immediate recovery to the injured,” he said in a message on Twitter.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul has said attacks on al-Aqsa are never acceptable.

“The occupation forces must immediately end illegal and inhumane interventions against sacred places and innocent civilians. We are with our Palestinian brothers, we will always be with them,” he said.

Derya Yanik, Minister of Family and Social Services, “strongly” condemned the “brutal attack” by Israeli police on worshiping Muslims at the mosque.

“Although international public opinion does not want to see it, Israel is committing a crime against humanity. Those who remain silent are partners in this crime,” she said.

Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment and Urbanization, also expressed his support for the Palestinian “brothers and sisters”.

“I condemn Israel for attacking our worshiping brothers at Masjid al-Aqsa during Ramadan, in defiance of the freedom of religion and conscience, which are guaranteed in all universal legal texts, and the immunity of the sacred place,” he said. he said.

The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, denounced the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Lack of respect for mankind, saints

Ali Erbas, the head of Turkey’s religious affairs presidency, condemned the Israeli attack on Twitter.

“The occupation policies and the tyranny of this mentality, disrespecting humanity and the saints, lacking in law and morality, must end as soon as possible,” Erbas said.

The main opposition leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, joined in the condemnation of Turkey.

“I strongly condemn the attacks by the Israeli police on the Al-Aqsa Mosque community. Our prayers are the same with our Palestinian brothers, our hearts are one!” he said on Twitter.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in a Twitter message condemned Israel’s “heinous attack” on the congregation praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

“We stand with our Palestinian brothers in the face of this inhumane incident,” Meral Aksener, leader of the opposition Good (IYI) party, said on Twitter.

Turkey’s first lady condemns Israeli attack

“I strongly condemn Israel’s attack on Masjid al-Aqsa, our first qibla. Lack of respect for the temple of Muslims is never acceptable. We are always on the side of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, ”Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan said on Twitter.

On Friday evening, Israeli police attempted to disperse worshipers in the Haram al-Sharif area of ​​the Al-Aqsa Mosque, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

The number of wounded rose to 205 in Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Old City Damascus Gate and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the world for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

