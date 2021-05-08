Positive cases increase by 6,130, patients recover 5,494





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Positive case Covid-19in Indonesia increased by 6,130 on Saturday (8/5). This addition has brought the number of positive Covid-19 cases to 1,709,762 per day since President Joko Widodo’s initial announcement in early March 2020. Based on data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, no less than 1,563,917 people have recovered. The number of patients recovering from corona virus infection increased by 5,494 from the previous day. Then, based on the number of positive cases, 46,842 of them died. The number of patients who died after being infected with the corona virus increased by 179 from the previous day. Meanwhile, active cases in Indonesia increased by 457 today, bringing the total to 99,003 cases. The number of samples examined in health laboratories across Indonesia to date has reached 74,547, while the number of suspects per day stands at 86,552 people. The day before, Friday (7/5), the cumulative number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia reached 1,703,632 cases. A total of 1,558,423 people have recovered and 46,663 patients have died. So far, central and regional governments are still working to overcome the corona virus pandemic. Various policies have been published to reduce the rate of transmission of Covid-19. Starting from the restriction of community activities, from vaccination programs to the ban on returning home in Lebaran, through the stimulation of residents and economic actors whose economies are affected. The government also continues to make efforts to ensure that the community plays a role and is willing to receive vaccine injections. Vaccination programs aim to create herd immunity. The goal is for 188 million people to receive vaccine injections. Based on data from the Covid-19 Handling Acceleration Working Group to date, 13,284,422 people have been vaccinated, of which 8,583,854 have fully received two doses of the corona vaccine. Amid Covid countermeasures, there is also a risk of a transmission cluster for return travel. The central government itself has decided on a no-return policy from May 6 to 17, 2021. However, many residents have already returned to their hometowns before the ban on returning to their homes. Infographic dictionary of terms related to diseases related to Corona virus. (CNN Indonesia / Timothy Loen) Infographic dictionary of terms related to diseases related to Corona virus. (CNN Indonesia / Timothy Loen) (pmg)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









