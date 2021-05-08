China’s first consumer exhibition in Hainan shows the taste of good things





HAIKOU, China – Irish whiskey, premium French sparkling wine and premium Japanese cosmetics are just a few of the luxury goods on display at the inaugural China Show which highlights a voracious Chinese appetite for imports that started here on Friday. About 1,500 companies from 70 countries and regions showcase cosmetics, clothing and other products at the China International Consumer Products Exhibition, with local authorities expecting more than 30,000 buyers and industry professionals attend during his race until Monday. Held in the shopping destination of Hainan, where even mainland visitors can shop duty-free, the event is supposed to showcase China’s efforts, an export powerhouse, to increase imports and boost domestic consumption. China will share its market with other countries and contribute to the recovery and growth of the global economy, President Xi Jinping said in a message at the expo’s opening ceremony on Thursday. Japanese companies are in attendance, with cosmetics maker Shiseido showcasing a skin care brand and healthcare device maker Omron showcasing a fast digital thermometer. The luxury goods group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presents high-end sparkling wines made from Chinese grapes. A representative for an Irish whiskey distiller said China already accounts for half of its sales. Seeking to attract more tourists from the mainland, Hainan raised the annual limit on tax-free spending by Chinese travelers to 100,000 yuan ($ 15,538) from 30,000 yuan last July. This has fueled a shopping bonanza, with duty-free sales on the island doubling annually to reach 27.4 billion yuan in 2020 – and making the island a gateway for high-end international brands seeking. to enter the Chinese market. The southern island province is on the cusp of transforming itself into a free trade port, offering zero tariffs and lower tax rates for foreign companies under legislation currently under consideration. The tropical island has been promoted as a destination for national shopping sprees. Beijing appears keen to turn the island into an international business destination for companies leaving Hong Kong due to China’s extensive national security law.







