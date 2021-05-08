Pakistan enters partial lockdown as Eid approaches





April was the deadliest month in the pandemic for Pakistan, with more than 3,000 confirmed deaths

Pakistan has declared an eight-day partial lockdown ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebration next week.

Businesses and non-essential tourist sites are to close and travel across the country is restricted from May 8 to 16.

The country is currently grappling with a third wave of coronavirus infections, recording more than 140,000 cases and 3,000 deaths in April.

Officials had warned that restrictions might be needed given the devastating spike in cases in neighboring India.

Pakistan recorded 4,109 additional positive cases on Saturday, according to the health ministry. The actual number of infections is likely higher due to underreporting.

Under Pakistan’s partial lockdown, all but essential stores, businesses and markets will close until May 16.

Transport within and between regions and cities is limited to private vehicles, taxis and trains, all with reduced capacity.

Officials are keenly aware that people could spread the virus as they gather to celebrate Eid with their families this week. Dr Faisal Sultan, who advises Prime Minister Imran Khan on health on Friday, said the country faced a “critical period” as the holy month of Ramadan drew to a close.

If he said there were “very initial signs of some stability” in the cases, infections could rise again if action is not taken now.

As local authorities imposed restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Imran Khan resisted another nationwide lockdown, saying last month he wanted to avoid such measures because of the damage this could cause to the economy.

But Pakistani officials are aware of neighboring India’s ongoing battle against a deadly second wave.

Countries around the world are sending medicine, oxygen and ventilators by plane to try to alleviate the crisis in India’s healthcare system. The country has recorded hundreds of thousands of new cases every day for weeks, and infections are now spreading from cities to the countryside.

Asad Umar, Pakistan’s federal planning minister, posted a series of tweets on Saturday warning that “the whole region is exploding with cases and deaths.”

“The need for caution is clear,” he tweeted. “The danger is greater than ever and is knocking on our doors.”

Thousands of people would normally travel to Pakistan from around the world for Eid, but travel restrictions are in place in many countries.

For those traveling to Pakistan from abroad, countries have been classified into three levels, from those deemed low risk and not requiring Covid-19 testing, to others banned from entering Pakistan.

It is currently on the UK Red List, which means anyone traveling to Pakistan must pay for quarantine at a designated hotel upon return to the UK.

