Bamsoet: Solving the conflict in Papua is not through discussion but through firm action





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Chairman Bambang Soesatyo said the discussion approach could not be used to resolve conflicts in Papua. He said the state must take a firm stand because the peaceful approach that has been pursued so far has always been rejected by the KKB and other terrorist groups. “Can the discussion alone stop the brutality of the KKB in killing and terrorizing Papuan civilians? So how long does it take the state to allow the KKB to freely carry out killings and spread terror? in Papua? ” Bamsoet said in a written statement, Saturday May 8, 2021. He felt that the implementation of the state’s firm position on the KKB in Papua should be understood as the state’s initiative to end the killings and the continued terror against local civilians. “The comments and lamentations of elites and observers in Jakarta have proved incapable of stopping the brutality of the KKB,” he said. So far, Bamsoet said that the peaceful approach initiated by the Indonesian government has never succeeded in resolving the conflicts. President Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, through the TNI commander, General Wiranto, started the path to peace by apologizing and revoking the status of the military operations zone (DOM) in Papua. Habibie also pointed out that the Papua problem was solved through diplomacy. This peaceful approach was continued by President Abdurrahman Wahid in 1999. Even Gus Dur changed the name of Irian Jaya to Papua and authorized the Morning Star flag. The peaceful approach with the OPM, Bamsoet said, was also initiated by the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Through its special staff, SBY stressed that there is no more appropriate approach in Papua than a peaceful one. In fact, in 2011, SBY appointed Farid Husain as the government negotiator with leaders of the Papuan community, including the Papua National Liberation Army (TPN). During the time of President Joko Widodo, a peaceful approach was also taken. This, he said, was demonstrated by Jokowi’s 11 visits to Papua and West Papua. Jokowi announced the development of infrastructure and human resources (HR) as an excellent framework for resolving the conflict in Papua. In addition, Bamsoet also said that Jokowi’s attention to Papua has also been demonstrated by the implementation of a one-price fuel policy for the construction of the Palapa Ring fiber optic. “When responding to the brutal action of the KKB for peace and well-being, the state cannot remain silent,” Bamsoet said. He said the state should not be defeated by assassins and terrorists. This violence has claimed many lives and property and has troubled our people in Papua. “Because Papua is part of Indonesia, the state must be able to protect and provide a sense of security for the people there,” Bamsoet said. Also read: Designation of Papuan KKB as terrorist expected to trigger international reactions







