Boris Johnson wishes Sir David Attenborough a happy 95th birthday

Sir David Attenborough turns 95: Boris Johnson sends birthday greetings thanking the great naturalist for inspiring millions of people
Broadcaster and nature historian Sir David Attenborough turned 95 today
The Prime Minister joined thousands in wishing him a happy birthday
Sir David and the Prime Minister worked together on the United Nations Climate Change Conference
By Joe Davies For Mailonline
Published: | Update:
Boris Johnson wished Sir David Attenborough a happy birthday as the great naturalist turned 95 today.
The Prime Minister joined politicians, broadcasters and thousands of fans in congratulating Sir David and celebrating his work as an environmentalist.
Mr Johnson’s wishes come ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which was launched by the Prime Minister and Sir David last February.
The conference, which is due to be held in Glasgow, has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic and has been postponed to November this year.
Boris Johnson wished Sir David Attenborough (pictured together at the Science Museum in London for the launch of the United Nations Climate Summit COP26 hosted by the UK in February last year) a happy birthday as the great nationalist turned 95 today.
Pictured: Sir David sits with mountain gorillas on location for his 1979 documentary Life On Earth in Rwanda
Writing on Twitter this morning, Mr Johnson said: ‘I wish Sir David Attenborough a very happy 95th birthday.
“His defense of the need to protect our planet has inspired millions of people.
“Work continues at COP26 this year, where we urge the world to act to preserve our environment for future generations.
He was joined in sending his warm wishes to the naturalist by fellow curators Alok Sharma and Zak Goldsmith.
Former Employment Minister and COP26 President Mr Sharma wrote: “Happy birthday to one of my childhood heroes, Sir David Attenborough.
“Thank you for continuing to inspire us all.
And Minister of State for the Pacific and Environment Zac Goldsmith said: “Happy Birthday Sir David Attenborough, a man for whom the term National Treasure was coined.
“We are all indebted to you, even those who do not yet realize it!
