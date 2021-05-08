Turkey, Egypt start dialogue after protracted crisis in relations





Closer ties between Turkey and Egypt will make a significant contribution to regional peace and development, senior Turkish officials said, highlighting the positive atmosphere of recent “frank and deep” diplomatic talks to re-establish relations broken since. a decade, Daily sabah written. Responding to questions from reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Turkey is currently trying to regain and resume its historic union with the Egyptian people. “It would be sad to see them stand in solidarity with Greece,” said Erdoan, referring to the joint efforts of Athens and Cairo in the field of hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean. Regional issues concerning the two countries were also discussed during the meeting, Çavuolu said, adding that the issues of Libya, Syria, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean are important for all countries, including Egypt. In addition, Turkey and Egypt have never completely severed their relations and have had relations through certain other channels, including intelligence and diplomacy, he said, adding that now contact is maintained by through the Deputy Foreign Ministers and that full standardization would benefit both parties. Earlier this year, Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wanted to improve cooperation after years of tensions that began with the breakdown of relations in 2013. On April 15, Çavuolu announced in a live broadcast that the two countries had agreed that the first open channel between Turkish and Egyptian intelligence services would continue through the foreign ministries. Çavuolu said Egypt had invited the Turkish side for a visit in early May, which will be held at the level of the deputy foreign minister. After an inter-delegation meeting, Çavuolu expressed his willingness to also meet his Egyptian counterpart. The senior diplomat also recently announced that countries have discussed the appointment of envoys. Relations between Turkey and Egypt deteriorated after General Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi overthrew the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, in a coup after only a year in power. Ankara has maintained its position that a democratically elected president cannot be impeached by a military coup and thus expressed its criticism of al-Sisi and his supporters, including the West and some of Ankara’s rivals. in the Gulf region. The Egyptian government, for its part, has urged Turkey not to intervene in a file it considers to be the country’s internal affairs. The dispute led to an impasse in bilateral relations for many years. Recently, however, signs of a possible reconciliation have come from both countries, not least due to changing dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Turkey-Greece crisis over the region’s energy resources. The two countries exchanged positive signals indicating the establishment of contacts and dialogue, including the possibility of holding talks to delimit their maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean. Experts stress that cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean would benefit both countries while changing the balance in the region.

