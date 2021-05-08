Ghani warns Pakistan





Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wrote an article, “The Afghan Risk and Opportunity Movement,” in which he devoted nearly a quarter of the article of just over 2,000 words to Pakistan, most of which betrayed the Afghan leader’s suspicions about Islamabad’s intentions.

In Ghani’s opinion, the US decision (to withdraw) surprised “the Taliban and their bosses in Pakistan, and forced them to make a choice. Will they become credible actors or will they foster more chaos and violence? If the Taliban choose the latter path, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) will fight them. And if the Taliban still refuse to negotiate, they will choose peace from the grave.

Without hinting at what led him to assume that the US decision surprised Pakistan and the Taliban, Ghani says that for any negotiation on a political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban to be successful, the Taliban must articulate clearly. the desired end state. and detail.

Explaining, he adds in a rather crossed fashion: “The negotiations would face difficult questions, such as whether and how the Taliban would end their relations with Pakistan, which provides them with support for logistics, finance and recruiting. ” What would certainly seem too unfair to Pakistan, however, is its attempt to discuss the Taliban’s relations with other terrorist organizations in the same paragraph: “The talks must also address the Taliban’s current ties with Al Qaeda, that the UN detailed in a 2020 report. It is therefore crucial that the Afghan government and the Taliban also agree on an approach against Islamic State (or ISIS), Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups and that our agreement includes a counterterrorism framework that guarantees guarantees of support from other countries in the region and international organizations.

He boldly warns: “It is not too late for Pakistan to emerge as a partner and stakeholder in an orderly peace process. Pakistan could also miscalculate in a way that threatens peace. “

Noting, however, that there have been positive signs that Pakistan will choose the path of regional connectivity, peace and prosperity, “as noted in remarks made in March during the security dialogue in Islamabad by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa ”, observes Ghani who is apparently not entirely convinced of the sincerity of Pakistani leaders that“ these remarks could signify an important pivot in ‘a destructive approach to a constructive approach to relations with Afghanistan. Now is the time to put those words into action. “

Concluding his remarks on Pakistan’s intentions regarding his country after the US withdrawal, Ghani reiterated his doubts about Pakistan’s Afghan policy and again warned: “If Pakistan chooses to support the Taliban, however, Islamabad would opt for enmity with the Afghans. nation and forgo the enormous economic benefits that regional peace and connectivity would provide. Pakistan would become an international pariah, as it would find itself without influence following the withdrawal of American troops. The Pakistani government miscalculated its response to the US action plan for Afghanistan and the region, but it is not too late for Islamabad to emerge as a partner and stakeholder in an orderly peace process.

The two have never been sugar and honey in their bilateral relationship for the past two decades. Pakistan provided refuge for the Haqqani faction of the Afghan Taliban in the former FATA region and looked the other way when their decision-making body, the Quetta Shura, met frequently in the capital of Balochistan. On the other hand, Ghani – who shortly after his election had visited Pakistan on a goodwill mission – was quick to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attempting isolate Pakistan, which pushed Islamabad more to the right side of the Taliban fearing encirclement by New Delhi and Kabul.

But as we have always wanted an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace settlement, perhaps it is time to reassure Kabul of our sincere intentions regarding the future of Afghanistan and its well-being. If possible, the three of them, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and COAS could travel to Kabul separately to personally convey these assurances.

