How does Xi Jinping express his gratitude and love to his mother?

How does the president express his gratitude and love to his mother? Xi’s path can be understood when he stressed the importance of family ties and family love and emphasized family education on numerous occasions. Passing on the family tradition When President Xi gave his first New Year’s speech in 2013, photos placed on his shelves caught the attention of the online community, especially the image of him walking hand-in-hand with his mother. Xi is a filial son. He chats with his mother Qi Xin and walks with her whenever he has time. In a meeting with representatives of the First National Conference of Model Families in December 2016, Xi told a story about raising the family. The conference was the first of its kind to honor selected model families from across the country. In total, 300 model families were honored. “When I was a child, my mother gave me a series of“ The Legend of Yue Fei ”illustrated books. One of its more than 10 volumes shows Yue Fei’s mother tattooing four figures saying “serve the country with the greatest loyalty” on her back, “Xi said, adding that the story of Yue Fei, a former figure well-known military man fighting the invasion. , deeply impressed him. Self-discipline Qi led a simple life, which has become a tradition for the family. No matter how difficult it is to take care of the family while working, she never compromises her job. His lifestyle and family atmosphere guided Xi’s values. “A person who has not been incorruptible and self-disciplined will become a person without guts. Keep in mind that honesty is a blessing and greed is a curse while establishing a correct view of power, status and interest, ”Qi wrote. in a letter to Xi, reminding him of his personal discipline. Xi has incorporated these beliefs into his ideology and governance practices. Calling corruption the “greatest” risk to Party governance, Xi stressed that there was “no alternative” to fighting corruption against all odds and called for rigorous self-discipline. within the Party. While pursuing corrupt officials, including high-ranking “tigers” to lower-level “flies” on the home front, Beijing also performed operations such as “Sky Net“and” Fox Hunt “to track down venal officials who fled overseas. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-08/How-does-Xi-Jinping-express-gratitude-and-love-to-his-mother–10617ntrTAk/index.html SOURCE CGTN Related links www.cgtn.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos