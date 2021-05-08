RGV calls Narendra Modi a Himalayan Baba, urges PM to shave; Internet users react

Full lockdown in Tamil Nadu May 10-24













As the entire nation battles the deadly second wave of coronavirus, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has slammed the Narendra Modi government for failing to address issues related to the country’s oxygen shortage. In one of his recent tweets, RGV called Narendra Modi a “ Himalayan Baba ” and added that the Prime Minister of India does not care about oxygen and beds in the country.

Ram Gopal Varma urges Modi to shave

In his tweet, Ram Gopal Varma claimed he was embarrassed to have a prime minister like Modi, and he urged the prime minister to at least shave.

Ram Gopal Varma (left) Narendra Modi (right)Wikimedia Commons (left), YouTube (right)

“He literally looks like a Himalayan baba moving through the mountains and because of that it’s no wonder he has no idea what’s going on in the real world with oxygen and beds. . Sir at least shave, ”Varma tweeted.

He literally looks like a Himalayan baba moving through the mountains and because of that it’s no wonder he has no idea what’s going on in the real world with oxygen and beds. .. shave yourself? pic.twitter.com/IkY3lGhUIU – Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 6, 2021

Internet users’ reactions to RGV’s comments

Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet is now receiving mixed responses from all corners. A section of netizens have now started to praise Ram Gopal Varma for his strong criticism of the Narendra Modi government. However, a majority of people have claimed that RGV’s reviews are not fair and that making disparaging comments about a person’s appearance is not acceptable.

“This is a completely pathetic statement from RGV. Such a lower class thinking mentality! He has no right to bark at someone’s appearance. By his logic, people who don’t push the beards are taller than those who had them. Better to grow taller Male, “commented Gokul Sreekumar, a Facebook user.

Some other netizens urged Ram Gopal Varma to focus only on making films and asked him to stop talking about things like the coronavirus pandemic he was not aware of.