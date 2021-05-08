Connect with us

Politics

Big culprits spiking in India’s new Covid wave poll states, Holi

Representative image. | Photo: ANI
Up to 530% peak in poll states, 152% after Holi, the big culprit in India’s new wave of Covid

These mass-market events were the main reason for the surge in numbers during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, experts say. Abantika ghosh.

Modi’s government is in denial and India is once again a restless state

The Narendra Modi government has failed to strengthen the foundations of basic governance over the past seven years. Now PM has stepped down and ministers are failing, adding to Covid disaster, writes Shekhar gupta in this week of National Interest.

Indians are struggling for help, but Modis ministers cannot stop thanking their leaders for O2, ration

Social media is inundated with SOS calls pleading for oxygen and medical aid amid second wave of Covid, but Union ministers constantly thank Prime Minister Modi, report Aneesha Bedi and Fatima khan.

In swan-sung election, Prashant Kishor ruins Modi-Shah’s plans in West Bengal

Prashant Kishor and his Indian Political Action Committee helped secure the crown in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, giving the political strategist one of the defining moments in his 10-year career, reports Moushumi Das Gupta.

Why India urgently needs a leader who focuses on health, not winning

Incessant deaths. Economic and social distress. Psychological trauma. Never have Indian leaders been more cruel and insensitive to the citizens. And any comment that ignores Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ arrogance in responding to last year’s health emergency is an apology for his government, writes Ashutosh Bhardwaj.

Sex education is not family planning. This is why we first built a tool for Indian teachers

The new national education policy has the chapter on sex education missing. And Indian textbooks don’t go beyond reproductive organs and puberty. Thus, the Population Foundation of India has developed an ARSH For You teacher training tool to facilitate health discussions with adolescents on sexuality and relationships, writes Priyal Gulati.

PM Modi and Amit Shahs’ airtime decreases as the situation at Covid deteriorates

Accountability is essential for a government. But the Modi government does not come out in the open to be questioned and the news channels do not pursue it as they do with ambulances or violence in Bengal, writes Shailaja Bajpai in his Tele-scope column.

