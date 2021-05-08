Indian companies buy more than 60,000 oxygen concentrators in China

Indian companies have placed orders for more than 60,000 oxygen concentrators from Chinese medical equipment manufacturers to address the shortage of medical oxygen in India, which is facing a devastating spike in Covid-19 cases, said the main association of the Chinese medical industry.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce for the Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products (CCCMHPIE) has been inundated with inquiries from Indian companies regarding the purchase of both APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and drugs used to treat Covid-19 infection like remdesivir, favipiravir and dexamethasone from China, the chamber told HT.

As of May 5, the industry’s oxygen concentrator manufacturers had received orders for more than 60,000 oxygen concentrators (from India), the chamber said, adding that the delivery of some of the lots was would do by the end of May.

The chamber, according to the statement, has been in close contact with Indian counterparts and has also received numerous inquiries and requests for procurement from India for pulse oximeters and anti-epidemic drugs and APIs, including favipiravir, dexamethasone, remdesivir, etc.

In addition, Chinese companies have also received requests for nitrile gloves, CT equipment from India and are now increasing their production schedule to secure supply, the chamber said.

On April 26, the CCCMHPIE launched a public proposal calling on Chinese medical companies to take immediate action, provide support, and help address India’s shortage of medical supplies in the fight against the epidemic by doing what ‘they can, the statement added.

The Chinese chamber added that it has maintained constant communication with the Indian Embassy in Beijing and the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India or Pharmexcil, which is the authorized agency in New Delhis to promote pharmaceutical exports of India.

So far, India has not accepted any government-to-government aid, but has allowed private companies to purchase medical supplies and equipment from their Chinese counterparts.

In fact, it has led to a windfall for Chinese companies like Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply, whose shares soared last month after Indian companies placed an order for 18,000 oxygen concentrators, the reports reported. local media.

According to official data up to the end of April, Chinese companies have supplied more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, more than 21.48 million masks and about 3,800 tons of medicine to India.

Donations from private Chinese companies are accepted.

On May 2, Fosun Pharma, a leading healthcare group in China, shipped the first batch of medical protective supplies, including some 100,000 masks, to Mumbai.

The company told state-run Xinhua News Agency on Friday that 150 ventilators donated by Fosun Pharmas subsidiary Gland Pharma were to be delivered to Hyderabad in central India and 20,000 oxygen generators were expected to be delivered. provided soon.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce for the Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products, meanwhile, has said it is ready to assist Indian partners in the transportation and logistics of goods supplied from here.

We are ready to help and support our Indian friends in the face of the ravages of the virus, he said.

On April 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed serious concerns about the pandemic situation in India and offered to help fight the epidemic, in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India and provide support and assistance to the country, Xi said as quoted by state-run Xinhua News Agency.

I am very concerned about the recent outbreak of novel coronary pneumonia in India, and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Indian government and people on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and on my own behalf, Xi added. message.