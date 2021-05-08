Presidential spokesperson: Jokowi and the Indonesian cabinet Maju Not Homecoming and Open House





Merdeka.com – Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the whole cabinet of Indonesia Maju did not organize the return home of Eid. This was also followed by all central and regional officials to prevent further new cases during the Covid-19 pandemic. “President Joko Widodo and the entire Forward Indonesia cabinet have not returned home for Eid either, followed by all Center and regional officials,” he said in a short message on Saturday. (8/5). Not only that, he also said that Jokowi also did not organize an iftar agenda together and had an open house in Idulfitri. He also asked the public to adhere to health protocols and not to implement them.

going home to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases. “There is no way to break the fast and the open doors of Idulitri. Happy Eid al-Fitr 1442 H, apologize physically and spiritually. Thank you to all who did not return home voluntarily for the Eid. Let’s work together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The government cannot be alone! “He explained. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian is known to have issued a new circular number 800/2794 / SJ regarding restrictions on breaking the fast together during the month of Ramadan and banning open house or halal activities. bihalal on the day of Eid al-Fitr 1442 H / 2021. “When this circular is signed, consume a copy of the circular of the Minister of the Interior number 450/2769 / SJ of May 3, 2021 concerning the ban on breaking the fast with the month of Ramadan and Open Doors / Halal Bihalal Activities , as well as SE number 800/2784 / SJ of May 4 regarding the ban on fasting together during the month of Ramadan and open house or halal bihalal activities on Idul Fitri 1442 H / 2021, is revoked and declared invalid, “the point 2 of the SE signed by Tito which was obtained by merdeka.com, Wednesday (5/5). In addition, the regulation explains that

The restrictions on breaking the fast and the ban on open houses have been enforced due to an increase in cases of transmission of Covid-19, especially during Eid Al-Fitr 2020 and after the Christmas holidays and New Year’s Eve. “It is necessary to anticipate the implementation of activities during the month of Ramadan 1442 H and before the celebrations during and after Idul Fitri 1442 H / 2021”, specifies the regulation. With that, Tito called on the governor, regent and mayor to take cautious steps so that there is no more mass transmission. First, Tito said, namely to limit the whole iftar for the community more than the number of nuclear families during the month of Ramadan. “To limit the whole fast breaking activity that exceeds the number of nuclear families plus five people during the month of Ramadan,” reads the first point of the regulation. Then, the two governors, regents and mayors were invited to ask all officials or State officials (ASN) in the regions not to hold open days. “Order all officials / ASNs in the regions not to organize open days / halal bi halal as part of Idul Fitri 1442 H / 2021”, specifies point 2. We know that the letter was published by Tito on Tuesday (4/5) today. [ded]







