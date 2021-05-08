Latest: Pakistanis shop ahead of weeklong lockdown | Associated press





ISLAMABAD Pakistan reported 120 deaths and 4,105 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day before the scheduled closure of all shops and transport for a week starting on Saturday.

Before the long shutdown began, thousands of people in every town and village across the country gathered in markets and malls to buy Eid, which Muslims celebrate at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Many did not wear face masks.

Trade associations say they intend to challenge the planned closure. The commissioner of the capital, Islamabad, said earlier that the administration would strictly implement the government plan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health assistant Dr Faisal Sultan advised people to stay home and avoid rushing to markets.

Pakistan is currently in the middle of a third wave which authorities say is worse than previous ones.

Since last year, Pakistan has reported 18,797 deaths from COVID-19 out of 854,240 cases.

STOCKHOLM The Swedish military said some 200 conscripts were sent home after a major military exercise involving thousands of soldiers in southern and central Sweden due to a suspected outbreak of coronavirus infections.

Exercise Sydfront 21 with more than 3,500 participants from 13 different units of the Swedish Armed Forces is the first major military exercise in the Scandinavian nation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exercise chief Major Ake Palm told Swedish broadcaster TV4 on Saturday that the military made a decision to send some of the soldiers home after several conscripts with cold symptoms tested positive or suspected to have been infected with a coronavirus.

Alf Johansson, exercise communications manager, told Swedish news agency TT that the affected unit numbered 200 troops and 8 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far. He defended the organization of the exercise amid the pandemic, saying the military has not increased civilian health care.

It’s a very important exercise for the military to train together so that we can maintain our ability to defend Sweden, Johansson told TT.

Sweden, a nation of 10 million people, recorded just over one million cases of the coronavirus, with 14,173 deaths on Friday.

HARTFORD, Connecticut. Of the more than 1.4 million Connecticut residents who are now fully vaccinated, 242 were later infected with COVID-19, according to data released by the State Department of Public Health on Friday.

Among the 242 cases of so-called vaccine breakthroughs, 109 people had no symptoms of the disease. DPH has reported three deaths among those vaccinated who were confirmed to have underlying medical conditions. They were aged 55 to 64, 65 to 74 and 75 and over.

Nationally, there have been 132 vaccine-related breakthrough deaths, DPH said.

The main takeaway is that COVID-19 vaccines are very effective and cases of infection after a person is fully vaccinated are very rare, said Acting State Public Health Commissioner Dr Deidre Gifford, in a press release. Cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals in Connecticut are less than 0.1%, according to DPH data.

HELENA, Mont. – Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney have announced that Montana will share COVID-19 vaccines with Canadian truck drivers in neighboring Alberta.

According to a memorandum of understanding signed on Friday, about 2,000 Alberta truck drivers who transport goods from Canada to the United States will be able to get the vaccine at a rest area near Conrad.

Vaccines will be available from May 10 to 23. A similar vaccination program for Canadian truckers began in North Dakota last month.

The Blackfoot tribe of northern Montana has given around 1,000 shots to relatives and neighbors across the border.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.The owner of a northern California bar was arrested for selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to order to several undercover state agents for $ 20 each in what officials said on Friday to be the first foiled operation of its kind in the country to their knowledge.

Plainclothes officers from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control Department have been asked to write their names and dates of birth on post-it notes. They say bar workers cut the cards, filled out the credentials and fake vaccination dates, and then laminated the finished product.

Vaccination cards are used in some places as a pass for people to attend large gatherings. The European Union is considering allowing tourists who can prove they have been vaccinated.

Based on an anonymous report from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, four undercover officers visited Old Corner Saloon in the town of Clements on several occasions in April and purchased four fake laminated vaccination cards, officials said.

They returned to the small town bar this week and arrested the bar owner. Officers say they found two more completed cards and 30 more blank cards with a laminator and die-cutter.

It was not immediately clear whether bar owner Todd Anderson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. No one answered the phone at the bar on Friday.

DENVER, Colorado – A former Amazon warehouse worker has filed a complaint with Colorado officials against Amazon over its COVID-19 policies and allegations that his dismissal was retaliation.

Linda Rodriguez alleges Amazon fired her in 2020 because she raised concerns about the company’s COVID-19 policies which she said put workers at risk. His complaint was sent to the state labor department on Thursday.

An Amazon spokesperson, in response to the complaint, said Rodriguez was fired for time card fraud which the company said was confirmed by time recordings and video footage. Amazon said the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Rodriguez withdrew a complaint filed with the agency.

