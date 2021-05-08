Didi commits to improving driver compensation, user rates after reviews





Didi Chuxing, the Chinese rideshare company, has vowed to improve its payment structure for drivers and user fares by responding to media criticism and increased government control over dominant tech companies. Drivers of Didi’s carpooling network earn on average 79% of what customers pay, he mentionned in a statement Friday. The company reduced travel on its platform by 30% to over 2.7% and said it would “do our best to prevent these extreme cases from happening.” The engagement came after criticism from the public and state media over Didi’s dominance of the nation’s ridesharing space. The state-run Xinhua News Agency asked in a comment this week, why the company’s users pay more fares and drivers pay less, calling on regulators to look into the platform’s pricing mechanisms. “Our platform is huge, but our capabilities are not enough,” Didi said in the statement. “We still have a long way to go before passengers can afford trips and drivers can enjoy steady growth in their income.” The company said it welcomes criticism and public oversight. Didi’s railing business turned profitable, with a net margin of 3.1% for 2020, the statement said. The company has confidentially filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission an initial public offering that could raise billions of dollars, Bloomberg News reported in April. Didi, the Chinese version of Uber Technologies Inc., acquired the Chinese operations of its American rival in 2016. the The company backed by SoftBank Group Corp. is stepping up efforts to increase its presence in strategically important sectors such as autonomous driving and technologies, including artificial intelligence chips. Didi is one of a group of Chinese tech giants who are increasingly under scrutiny by President Xi Jinping’s government. Beijing launched its crackdown on so-called platform companies late last year, seeking to stamp out monopoly behavior on the internet. Didi, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. had to pay fines for not seeking government approval for previous transactions. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

