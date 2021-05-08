Garut Ahmadiyah mosque sealed, daughter of Gus Dur urges revocation of SKB





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Coordinator of the Gusdurian network, Alissa wahidask the president Joko Widodorevoke the Joint Decree (SKB) 3 of the Minister number 3 of 2008 on the recommendation not to disseminate the teachings Ahmadiyah. Alissa’s statement responded to Regent Garut Rudy Gunawan’s decision to stop construction of the Ahmadiyah Indonesia (JAI) Congregation Mosque in Kampung Nyalindung Village, Ngamplang Village, Garut Regency, West Java. Alissa felt that Ministerial Decree 3 on Ahmadiyah could be misused to commit unconstitutional acts against followers of Ahmadiyah in Indonesia. “Call on President Joko Widodo to revoke Minister No. 3’s SKB 3 of 2008 … which is likely to be misused to commit unconstitutional acts against Ahmadiyah followers,” Alissa said in a statement. written, Saturday (8/5). In addition to repealing the Ministerial Decree on the Teachings of the Ahmadiyah, the daughter of the Fourth President, RIAbdurrahman Wahid, also urged Jokowi to repeal Ministerial Decree No. 9 and No. 8 of 2006 on the Establishment of Places of Worship. as it is believed to have resulted in the closure of many places of worship. According to Alissa, the case of the stopping of construction of the Ahmadiyya Congregation Mosque by the Regent of Garut was a heartbreaking event. Because the incident happened during the month of Ramadan when the community was busy celebrating worship. He considered that Rudy Gunawan had committed an unconstitutional act by issuing a circular to stop the construction of the Ahmadiyah Mosque on May 6. Alissa regretted this action, as Ahmadiyah members have been repeatedly attacked, both by the government and by other groups. In fact, the constitution, Alissa said, emphasized that the state must protect its citizens to practice worship according to their respective religions and beliefs. Alissa therefore condemned the incident. In addition to asking Jokowi to revoke the ministerial decree on the teachings of the Ahmadiyah, he also asked the governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, to revoke Pergub No.12 of 2011 which undermines the spirit of freedom. of religion and belief. The Ministerial Pergub and SKB 3 have recently become the pretext for the ban on building mosques for the Ahmadiyah congregation. “The governor must guarantee to his citizens to be able to practice their worship according to the religion and the convictions prescribed by the constitution”, he declared. Alissa also called on religious leaders to continue educating the public to care for unity, diversity and tolerance. This is in line with Gus Dur’s teachings that peace without justice is an illusion. “Inviting all the great families of the Gusdurian Network to continue to nurture the spirit of diversity by carrying out various actions to promote tolerance based on justice in various spaces,” he said. (thr / pmg)



