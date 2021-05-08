Recognize the Armenian Genocide | Jewish and Israeli news Algemeiner.com

April 24 is the date of the annual memorial Armenians observe to remember the horrific massacres carried out by the Turkish government in 1915. It was part of their ethnic cleansing policy to keep Greeks and Armenians away as they were seen as a threat. for the Ottomans. dominance. The Armenian Genocide may not have had gas chambers and extermination camps, but over 1.5 million men, women and children were driven from their homes and killed or starved to death simply because they were Armenians.

Current Turkish president and autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan, like his predecessors over the past 100 years, has steadfastly refused to recognize the massacre as genocide and has done everything he can to dissuade the rest of the world from saying so. He claims it was a civil war in which the Christian Armenians were trying to undermine the Turkish Muslim state, so they got what they deserved.

In 2009, in Davos, Switzerland, Erdogan had the audacity to accuse Israeli President Shimon Peres of committing genocide in Gaza. Peres gently reminded him of the Turkish treatment of Armenians and Kurds. Erdogan lost his temper and walked out.

For years, the West has appeased Turkey on the Armenian genocide and other issues for political, strategic and military reasons.

Israel, too, was reluctant to offend Turkey and chose to ignore the genocide. In 2007, Prime Minister Ehud Olmert blocked a debate on this subject in the Knesset. Shimon Peres helped prevent the Anti-Defamation League from supporting a congressional debate on the subject in 2008. It was only when the Erdogans decided to sever contact with Israel and undermine it that Israeli President Reuven Rivlin addressed the Knesset on the issue. He said: It is my duty as a Jew and an Israeli to recognize the tragedies of Armenians and other peoples.

Last week, Professor Colin Shindler wrote a powerful, well documented article in the Jewish Chronicle, providing an overview of the historical context of the Armenian genocide and the Israeli response.

The United Nations and its wacky Human Rights Council have yet to recognize the Armenian genocide. They seem more interested in attacking Israel’s right to self-defense than in calling for genocide.

President Donald Trump, too, has refused to raise the issue with Erdogan; on the contrary, Trump has said how big a fan of Erdogan he is. So it’s a good surprise that this year, on the anniversary of the tragedy, the US President took a moral stand and officially declared it genocide (which even Barack Obama was unwilling to do). make).

It was President Joe Bidens Declaration:

Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we again pledge to prevent such an atrocity from happening again. From April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by the Ottoman authorities, 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination. . We pay tribute to the victims of the Yeghern Meds so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history. And we remember it to always remain vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms.

There is another angle to this story. The German army was involved, as a close ally of Turkey during the First World War. His army had forged close links with the Turkish armed forces, both in armaments and in advice. German generals and officers participated in and oversaw the campaign against the Armenians. It is claimed and assumed that the Germans learned from their experience that it was possible to murder millions of people and get away with it, as the rest of the world would take no action to intervene.

In 2015, German President Joachim Gauck recognized Germany’s co-responsibility for the Armenian genocide. A recent article by German filmmaker Wolfgang Landgraeber specifically reiterates earlier evidence that German companies provided German weapons and soldiers with expert advice on how to use them. German officers also laid what Landgraeber calls the ideological foundations of genocide.

We Jews are so hypersensitive due to the long history of crimes against us and the lingering disease of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel, that sometimes we do not pay enough attention to other atrocities. Religiously and morally, we are commanded to be sensitive to cruelty wherever it may be perpetrated.

Despite the immense progress, there is still so much evil in the world. And when we ignore the evil, it comes back to bite us.

The author is a writer and rabbi currently living in New York City.