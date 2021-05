‘Tortured with electric baton pushed into my private parts’: survivor of Uyghur camp in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has become the chief architect of the biggest extermination campaign of the 21st century – the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang. According to interviews and raw data, China wants to end the Uyghur people. There are nearly a million of them in forced labor camps. Tur Sunay Ziyawudun, a Uyghur woman, has been arrested twice by the Chinese. His second visit lasted nearly ten months. On Thursday, she testified at the United States Capitol. “I was taken away on March 8, 2018 and stayed there for over 10 months. Buses arrived every day with more detainees. There were a lot of people. There was a bucket in the corner for the toilet and cameras were watching us inside the cell, ”Ziyawudun said. “We were always hungry. Each meal was a watery soup and a bun. We were given injections of unknown drugs. Every day, we had to indefinitely swear loyalty to the Chinese government and reject our faith. We had to watch endless videos on Xi Jinping, “she said. The testimony is a long list of human rights violations, forced detention, overcrowded cells, surveillance cameras, scientific experimentation and brainwashing. “The girls would be taken away and only brought back a few days later. I have seen girls lose their minds because of this and then I myself was taken along with another woman. I was tortured with an electric baton pushed into my genitalia. I could hear the screams of the other woman in the next room, ”Ziyawudun said. “I knew the guards were raping her. After that, she never stopped crying. Once an order came in, all women had to be sterilized or fitted with an IUD. Many young women were crying, screaming when they were told they would be. I left the camp in December 2018. Before my release, officials warned me, if I spoke of my experience, the consequences would be serious, she added. “I still didn’t feel free. One day I saw a former cellmate. She had survived but she was dead inside, completely finished with the rapes. The aim of the government is to destroy everyone. . “ Rape and sexual violence are the norm inside these camps. They are used as tools of torture. All of this was sanctioned and executed by the Chinese government. China is trying to systematically dehumanize Uyghurs, suppress their culture and identity, and replace them with Han culture.

