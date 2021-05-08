Politics
Chinese Threat: Australia Ready for “Unprecedented Military Aggression,” Senator Says | World | New
China to ‘deploy world’s largest amphibious assault ship’ at sea
Senator Eric Abetz was speaking at a time of growing tensions between Canberra and Beijing, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week unveiling plans to modernize four military bases in the north and expand war games with the United States to at a cost of over £ 400 million (A $ 747). ). In apparent retaliation, China has suspended all activities related to a key economic deal between the two countries, with Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin saying Australia was born “with full responsibility.”
Nonetheless, Mr Abetz, who is the chairman of the Australian Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade Law Committee, said: Express.co.uk his country would not be intimidated.
He said: “Rampant foreign interference, economic coercion and destabilization in the Indo-Pacific are not the product of Canberra.
“We must never forget that the trade tensions and the diplomatic freeze in which Australia finds itself are the faults of one country and one country.”
Chinese Navy Surface Force 052C Xi’an guided missile destroyer, pictured in 2019
Senator Eric Abetz said Australia faces “unprecedented aggression”
Referring to China’s relentless military expansion in the region, Abetz added, “Xi Jinping and the CCP must be judged by their actions, not their words.
“In 2015, Xi told President Obama that China would not militarize the South China Sea, only to quickly step up its efforts to militarize the South China Sea.”
He also underlined China’s increasingly belligerent attitude towards Taiwan, the autonomous region that Beijing considers to be part of its territory.
Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister
Mr. Abetz said, “Australia is accused of harboring a ‘cold war mentality’, and the CCP places the responsibility on Australia to mend the relationship.
“Yet military overflights across Taiwan are at record levels, and trade sanctions are being used to demonstrate to other trade-dependent nations that the consequences are dire if you don’t follow Beijing’s line.
“In the face of such unprecedented military aggression, revengeful ambition and Xi-led foreign interference, nations must protect their interests and sovereignty, and Australia is doing just that.”
Wang Wenbin slammed Australia this week
Xi Jinping, Chinese President
Speaking last Wednesday, Mr Morrison said an airstrip in the Northern Territory would be lengthened to support larger planes, revised ranges and new training facilities put in place for US defense personnel and navies.
He did not mention China by name – but said: “Our goal is a free and open Indo-Pacific, to ensure a peaceful region, a region in which, at the same time, Australia is able to always protect its interests. “
Michael Goldman, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Canberra, said: “The United States and Australia have been deeply engaged in defense cooperation for more than half a century.
Mapped South China Sea
“We will continue to seek additional ways to partner with Australia, as an ally, to advance the security and prosperity of Americans, Australians and the people of the Indo-Pacific region.”
Yesterday, China “indefinitely” suspended all activity as part of a China-Australia strategic economic dialogue, its state economic planner.
In a brief statement explaining the decision, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said, “Recently, some Australian Commonwealth government officials have launched a series of measures aimed at disrupting normal trade and cooperation between the China and Australia outside the Cold War mindset and ideology. Discrimination. “
The committee did not specify in the statement what specific measures had motivated the action.
China’s military strength in numbers
Wang told a daily press conference that the suspension was a “necessary and legitimate” response to Australia “abusing” the concept of national security to pressure cooperation with China.
He added: “Australia must take full responsibility.”
Relations between Australia and China suffered a further blow last year after Canberra last year called for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, prompting trade retaliation from Beijing.
Speaking last month, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said a conflict between China and Taiwan “should not be ruled out”.
