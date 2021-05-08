Politics
Central American leaders hold all the cards in border crisis
The four horsemen of the immigration apocalypse on the Mexican border nearly devastated President Biden and his disastrous immigration policy.
The “horsemen” are Central American leaders Alejandro Giammattei from Guatemala, Juan Orlando Hernandez from Honduras, Nayib Bukele from El Salvador and former communist Daniel Ortega from Nicaragua.
It wasn’t until the other day that Bukele snubbed Biden when he refused to meet visiting senior diplomat Ricardo Zuniga, Bidens envoy to the North Triangle countries of Central America. Bukele was apparently snubbed on a previous trip to Washington, DC
The four poor and crime-ridden countries have a combined population of around 40 million people, many of whom would like to emigrate to the United States.
Guatemala has 17.9 million inhabitants, followed by Honduras with 9.9 million, El Salvador with 6.5 million and Nicaragua with 6.6 million.
If the quartet fully turned on the taps – and if Biden kept the border wide open and cash flowing – there would be a border deluge that would shake the United States at its heart.
It would be like how Europe was rocked in 2015 when refugees flocked through Turkey from war-torn Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East.
Bidens’ plan is to give some $ 4 billion in aid to the four countries so they can fix their ailing societies and persuade their citizens to stay home. Big luck.
The only people making money right now are the corrupt Central American politicians and vicious cartels who poke fun at the United States as they openly shake up desperate asylum seekers.
Bidens’ solution to the problem he created when he trashed former President Donald Trump’s stricter border policies is to keep the border open while he bribes these countries to keep their people at home.
It’s the opposite of what Trump did: he got them to keep their people at home in general before sending them financial aid.
What Trump did worked. What Biden did not do. Trump may have been hated by these four leaders, but he was also respected. Biden may be appreciated, but he’s a cinch in the hands of these politicians, cartels, and progressives.
Biden won’t even visit the border. Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he has assigned to border policy, will not be going to the border either.
And the Bidens border czar who no one knew we had even resigned from Roberta Jacobson, congratulating Biden on implementing a humane, orderly and secure immigration system.
I leave optimistic. The political direction is so clearly the right one for our country, she said with a straight face.
It is possible that the four Central American leaders took a page from the book of Turkish strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, dealing with refugees and asylum seekers from war-torn Syria and elsewhere in the Middle -East.
After the chaos of 2015 when hundreds of thousands of refugees burst into an overwhelmed and unprepared Europe via Greece, the European Union signed an agreement with Turkey in 2016 to keep future refugees in Turkey in exchange for billions euros. This agreement, which made Turkey a barrier, expired in 2020.
Meanwhile, four million Syrian and Kurdish refugees languish in Turkey and seek to travel to Europe, mainly Germany and France. This does not take into account the thousands of additional refugees stranded in Greece or the Greek islands. Maybe Biden can send them to the United States
While Turkey, like neighboring Greece, is a member of NATO, Turkey, unlike Greece, has not been accepted into the European Union due to human rights violations.
Right now, Erdogan is using the shelters like a club. All of Europe knows he can open the floodgates at any time and send these refugees and asylum seekers across Greece and into Europe unless he gets concessions. It’s a shakedown.
And that means another award from the EU.
It is highly likely that Erdogan will succeed. You can bet Giammattei, Hernandez, Bukele, and Ortega are taking notes.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
