Scottish election: Humza Yousaf hints at legal battle if Boris Johnson prevents pro-indy majority from seeking Indyref2





Humza Yousaf has said Boris Johnson and the Westminster government can expect a legal battle if they attempt to prevent a pro-independence majority seeking to detain Indyref2.

Speaking exclusively on the Brian Taylor podcast, which broadcast a special edition live for the election, the host asked Mr Yousaf how the SNP could ‘promise’ something that was within the purview of the UK government.

The newly elected MSP said: “If there is a pro-independence majority, referred to the Scottish Parliament, then we cannot deny democracy. READ MORE: Scottish elections LIVE with SNP majority on the razor’s edge on second day of count “There was precedent there around a majority, but the much older precedent that exists is that when political parties win an election, then the manifesto they stood on is the one that should be taken up.” Host Brian Taylor then said: “You are promising something that is within the purview of the UK government,” to which Yousaf replied: “We wouldn’t have brought in a referendum bill, and we wouldn’t say that we would be holding a referendum if we weren’t quite confident in the legal position we have. “Now if Boris Johnson wants to challenge this in court, then we will see them in court.” Yousaf, who has served as Cabinet Secretary for Justice since 2018 and was re-elected last night, was also joined on the podcast by Daniel Johnson, who held Edinburgh South on the first day of the Scottish election results. Johnson also asked Yousaf about the points he made to Brian Taylor. He said: “If we look at the precedent, the precedent last time was to have an absolute majority of the SNP. “Politically, and this is the mistake the Conservative government has been making for the past five years in particular, is to pretend decentralization doesn’t exist, or to pretend that in fact Scots don’t see decentralization as the center of Scottish politics and trying to ignore it. He then asked Yousaf: “Are you saying that it would be legal for you to hold the referendum without the consent of the UK government? “That sounds like what you’re referring to, and it’s pretty daring – I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say it so boldly as this before. “You would have, if you had heard Mike Russell, or read any of what Mike Russell has been writing in the last few weeks or months. READ MORE: Scottish Election Results: Live Maps and Charts Update at Start of Results “It is nothing new that I am saying here – and in fact the Prime Minister has pointed it out today in a number of broadcasts. Whether we hold this referendum and whether Boris Johnson or the British government wish us bring it to justice, despite the fact that there would be a pro-independence majority in parliament, then I guess we’ll see it in court. “But again, the immediate priority would be ending the pandemic. But what I would say to Daniel and Andrew is that, for the SNP, and for the majority of Scots who understand this, the issue of a Covid recovery and independence are not completely separate issues. “There is a link here. If I were to talk about one policy in favor of the SNP, namely universal basic income, we cannot fully embrace a universal basic income unless we have full financial powers. to do it.” Mr Yousaf won the Glasgow Pollok constituency with 18,163 votes.







